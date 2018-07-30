Akpan also explained that the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Materials, at its 26th meeting in Ibadan, had approved the official registration of 2Bt Cotton varieties known as MRC 7377 BG 11 and MRC7361 BG11.

“All textile mills have collapsed and there is no room to produce cotton. But presently, we have given 1,000 GM cottons to farmers after it had undergone thorough verification by the Biosafety agency,” he said.

When asked if 1,000 GM cottons shared to farmers was not too small, Akpan said the cotton seeds were given to large scale farmers who can employ between 150-500 workers, adding that, “this was just the beginning and government is committed to increasing it soon.

He said, “it is just for a start and understand that 1,000 farmers are large scale not small scale farmers. It is given to the major farmers who can employ 100 to 500 staff not those who are down the line. I think it is a good number to start with because it will be handled by massive industrial farmers who are fully mechanised and understand the process and, if there is need to increase the numbers, we will.

“Once you have an adequate environment, you can farm all-year crop because it is a perennial crop; it will be growing massively. The benefits are enormous including job and wealth creation, and boosting the economy, among other things.”