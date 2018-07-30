FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine— 30th July 2018
The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance
Fred Ezeh and Samuel Bello, Abuja
The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt. outlaws sale of tramadol, codeine substances
The drugs were recovered from 20 out of the 23 (87 per cent) of manufacturers and are being warehoused in the respective companies.
It was in demonstration of its resolve to control the consumption and abuse of the syrup and other related substances.
An international media organisation had in May, aired a documentary that highlighted the level of abuse of codeine-containing cough syrup and its effects on the lives of the abusers.
The report generated global reaction, thus, forcing Nigerian government to place an outright ban on the sale of the drugs without prescription from a qualified medical personnel.
However, a statement released in Abuja yesterday by the Federal Ministry of Health indicated that the Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, confirmed the figure in a report of a committee set up to address the menace.
READ ALSO: 35 containers of Tramadol seized at ports –NAFDAC
Meanwhile, several years after most of the country’s textile industries went moribund, the Federal Government may have concluded plans to resuscitate the sector by supplying cotton raw materials to all industries across the country.
Acting Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Alex Akpan, who disclosed this to newsmen during a press briefing in Abuja, said Genetically Modified (GM) cotton seeds have been distributed to no fewer than 1,000 large scale farmers across the country.
READ ALSO: Lack of awareness affecting use of biotech crops–FG
Akpan also explained that the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Materials, at its 26th meeting in Ibadan, had approved the official registration of 2Bt Cotton varieties known as MRC 7377 BG 11 and MRC7361 BG11.
“All textile mills have collapsed and there is no room to produce cotton. But presently, we have given 1,000 GM cottons to farmers after it had undergone thorough verification by the Biosafety agency,” he said.
When asked if 1,000 GM cottons shared to farmers was not too small, Akpan said the cotton seeds were given to large scale farmers who can employ between 150-500 workers, adding that, “this was just the beginning and government is committed to increasing it soon.
He said, “it is just for a start and understand that 1,000 farmers are large scale not small scale farmers. It is given to the major farmers who can employ 100 to 500 staff not those who are down the line. I think it is a good number to start with because it will be handled by massive industrial farmers who are fully mechanised and understand the process and, if there is need to increase the numbers, we will.
“Once you have an adequate environment, you can farm all-year crop because it is a perennial crop; it will be growing massively. The benefits are enormous including job and wealth creation, and boosting the economy, among other things.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
-
Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community9th July 2018
Latest
FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine— 30th July 2018
The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance Fred Ezeh and Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by National…
-
Atiku’s poised to rescue Nigeria – Spokesman— 30th July 2018
Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why aspiring candidate Atiku deserves the presidential ticket of the PDP Fred Ezeh, Abuja Mr. Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why his principal deserves the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers— 30th July 2018
Experts harped on the need for economic diversification through export of other products to swell foreign reserves that declined to $47.2 billion in June Uche Usim, Abuja When last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rose from its 262nd meeting in Abuja with damning concern that the country…
-
Matters arising from MPC meeting— 30th July 2018
With the retention of the monetary policy rate at 14 per cent, the economy will continue to slide in spite of government’s efforts to stimulate it. After its recent meeting in Abuja, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the 14 per cent Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). It also retained all monetary parameters, despite calls to…
-
NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today— 30th July 2018
The two groups who have been laying claim to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will return to the Jos court today, Daily Sun sports understood. Chris Giwa had refused to back down on his claim that he was rightly elected president of the NFF, even after last week’s development that saw the…
-
Entertainment
Dad rejected me from birth – Chika Ike, actress— 29th July 2018
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. Christian Agadibe Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. READ ALSO: Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author,…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador— 29th July 2018
“Most men didn’t understand that aspect of the gift in me initially but when the Ooni made me Yeye Olokun, they now understood why I keep to myself.” Christy Anyanwu Princess Latifat Momodu is a well-known face in Nigerian social circle and a fashion aficionado who loves promoting culture in all ramifications. This year, she…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
A momentous month of Oshiomhole’s chairmanship— 30th July 2018
For the supremacy of the party to ring true, everybody, including the president and the national chairman, will be guided by party dictates and decisions. Sufuyan Ojeifo Since he resumed office on June 26 after his emergence as national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 23, 2018, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has…
Columnists
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
-
My born-again lover— 29th July 2018
What they bring into a Christian union after saying ‘I do’ before God and man is nothing short of marital terrorism. Funke Egbemode Not having sex before marriage ought to be good. Restraining yourself from all that goodie is tough alright, but that is what the Bible says and we all (believers) know that God…
-
Mediation in the small claims court— 28th July 2018
The Small Claims Court is designed to fast track the recovery of debts of less than N5m (five million Naira Only) through the combined use of mediation and conventional court processes. Valentino Buoro Have you ever been a victim of an unpaid debt? Close your eyes and imagine for a moment the anxiety and failed…
-
Reps: Defections and APC’s hypocrisy— 28th July 2018
It is the height of hypocrisy for APC lawmakers to be to make allusion to Section 68(g) in the present circumstances. Ndubuisi Orji I didn’t know whether to feel pity for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives and his members last Tuesday, or to tell…
-
If you must date your friend’s ex, do these things— 28th July 2018
Stay clear of their exes but if you must date any of your friend’s ex, stick to the guidelines [below] to avoid stories that touch. Kate Halim A young lady sent me a message last week asking for advice. She was angry that her friend recently started dating her ex boyfriend. She felt betrayed that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply