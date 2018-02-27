The Sun News
FG reads riot act to board chairmen, members

FG reads riot act to board chairmen, members

— 27th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has read the riot act to board chairmen and members of parastatals under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not to interfere with the day to day running of the agencies.

It also reiterated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s zero tolerance for any form of corruption, insisting that this stance must not be compromised in anyway.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, read the riot act at the inauguration  of chairmen and board members of eight parastatals under his  supervision.

Eight boards inaugurated are National Commission for Refugees, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, National Lottery Trust Fund, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission, Galaxy Backbone Limited and the National agency for the Control of AIDS.

He said, “As you are all aware, the present Administration has zero tolerance for any form of corruption, and this stance must not be compromised in anyway. Government will frown and punish corrupt practices perpetrated by any board member as well as the management team of these agencies.”

The SGF noted that, “Governing Boards are creations of statute and their main responsibility is to give policy direction to the management of institutions. I therefore wish to emphasize that government expects no less from these boards that are to be inaugurated today. Your Agencies are critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of government, being implemented entities. You are all enjoined to commit to achieving these mandates and to live above Board.

“Except where expressly stated by statute, Board appointments are part time. Management of your Agencies should therefore be allowed to perform the day-to-day running of these Agencies without hinderance. Your allowances and entitlements as Board members are guided by extant circulars that will be distributed to you in due course. Please acquaint yourselves with the circulars for proper guidance.”

Mustapha emphasized the need for close working relationship to ensure guidance on the public service rules and regulations. He Added that his office plans and ensure their programmes align with the objectives of government t so as to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The SGF who said he was not unaware that a good number of the appointees are well experienced public servants and understand the workings of government, added that new policies, processes and procedures have been introduced into the art of governance.

He said a joint retreat for management, chairmen and members will be organized soon to help deepen their understanding of these new issues.

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the National agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Pauline Tallen, promised total commitment and loyalty. She said they will work to ensure that Buhari’s effort to moving Nigeria forward is not in vein.

She also promised support for the administration’s anti-corruption war.

