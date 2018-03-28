The Sun News
FG re-introduces History in school curriculum

— 28th March 2018

The Federal Government has ordered the reintroduction of history as an independent subject into basic and junior secondary schools in the country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the directive, at the launch of History Curriculum and Teacher’s Guide in Abuja, said it would allow students know the history of the country.

History was buried under Social Studies curriculum, which generated controversies among education stakeholders in the country.

Adamu said the importance of history to nation-building, national identity, patriotism and overall human development could not be over-emphasised.

“The desire to realise this and national clamour for it to be back informed our decision to reintroduce the teaching of history in Nigeria’s primary and junior secondary schools.

“The Federal Ministry of Education developed its strategic plan –Education for Change: A ministerial strategic plan (2016-2019) which contained several initiatives.

“This initiative was approved by the National Council on Education during its 61st ministerial session in September 2016.”

The minister added that following this development, the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) was directed to carry out the disarticulation of History from the social studies curriculum.

He said the new history curriculum was designed to expose students to a body of knowledge that would enable them appreciate history as an instrument of national integration and nation building in the 21st century and beyond.

He was, however, optimistic that the curriculum would equip the younger generations of Nigerians with the knowledge of the past and how the past relate to the present.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, said a nation without history is a nation without a better future as it could not understand nor address the present situations.

Anwukah said in order to move the nation forward and make it play its catalyst role as instrument for human and national development; there was need for the reintroduction of history in schools.

Also, Professor and NERDC Executive Secretary, Ismail Junaidu, said the drive for the reintroduction of history as a stand-alone subject, at the basic education level was necessitated by the demand expressed by various stakeholders.

