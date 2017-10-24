The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - FG raises N6.69bn with Savings Bond
24th October 2017 - Oando crisis: SEC uncovers insider deals, other infractions
24th October 2017 - Banking&Finance ; Secrets of investment success
24th October 2017 - Many banks lure customers away from CBN funds –Iranloye, Psaltry International boss
24th October 2017 - Banking&Finance : Stakeholders open up on CBN’s agric, other loans
24th October 2017 - When govt silence signals support for corruption
24th October 2017 - Why we are finding it extremely difficult to pay workers -Ortom
24th October 2017 - Why we are rooting for Obiano, says Ray-Okoye
24th October 2017 - It’s time to restructure Nigeria -Igwesi
24th October 2017 - FIFA awards : Ronaldo remains world number one
Home / Business / FG raises N6.69bn with Savings Bond

FG raises N6.69bn with Savings Bond

— 24th October 2017

In pursuit of its objective of financial inclusion by attracting retail investors into the bond barket, the Federal Government said it has generated a total of N6.69 billion through the monthly issuance of the FGN Savings Bond (FGNSB) which made its debut in March this year. The amount raised since inception grew to N6.69 billion following the conclusion of the FGNSB Offer for October 2017. Out of the N6.69 billion raised since inception of the FGNSB, N3.71 billion was for the 2-Year Bond while N2.98 billion was for the 3-Year Bond. The Debt Management Office (DMO) which issues the FGNSB on behalf of the Federal Government, said the high level of subscription by investors since its debut offer in March 2017, shows that the product appeals widely to investors. According to the DMO, 9,103 subscriptions have been received so far from investors across the county. Analysts commended the DMO for introducing the Savings Bond into the securities market for retail investors and taking the instrument to the grassroots.  The DMO plans to sustain investor interest in the product through sensitisation of the public about the gains of investing in the Bond which has a competitive fixed interest rate with its income exempted from taxes.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG raises N6.69bn with Savings Bond

— 24th October 2017

In pursuit of its objective of financial inclusion by attracting retail investors into the bond barket, the Federal Government said it has generated a total of N6.69 billion through the monthly issuance of the FGN Savings Bond (FGNSB) which made its debut in March this year. The amount raised since inception grew to N6.69 billion…

  • Oando crisis: SEC uncovers insider deals, other infractions

    — 24th October 2017

    By Uche Usim and Chinenye Anuforo In line with the mandate given to it by the National Assembly to investigate shareholders’ allegations against Oando Plc, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), yesterday wrote its management, revealing gross insider dealings and other alleged unwholesome practices that forced it to wield the big stick.  The letter came…

  • Banking&Finance ; Secrets of investment success

    — 24th October 2017

    Investing giant, Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard, one of the world’s largest investment companies,   reveals three secrets of investment success which are: ‘rely on the math’; ‘never think you know more than the market’ and ‘the idea of balance’. Jack Bogle pioneered index investing with his development of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund in 1976. His low-cost mutual fund…

  • Many banks lure customers away from CBN funds –Iranloye, Psaltry International boss

    — 24th October 2017

    By Omodele Adigun “Anybody who is serious should not go for commercial funding for agriculture.” That is the advice of Mrs Yemisi Iranloye, the Managing Director of Psaltry International Limited, Iseyin, Oyo State. As a beneficiary of the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), she beleives the interest charged…

  • Banking&Finance : Stakeholders open up on CBN’s agric, other loans

    — 24th October 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Just as the disbursement of the N26 billion Agriculture/Small and Medium Enterprises (AGSME) fund is set to commence, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should bend over backwards to ensure that the facility gets to its beneficiaries. This was the wish of an agro-enterpreneur, Mrs Yemisi Iranloye, the Managing Director of Psaltry…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share