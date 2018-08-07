“The Brass LNG and OKLNG have been fantastic in terms of their comfort zone. You can give them a 100 per cent in terms of their performance.”

Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu

In a fresh move to revive Brass Liquefied Natural Gas and Olokola LNG, the Federal Government said it was working towards making the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) acquire stakes in both firms.

This was as the NLNG disclosed that as part of its 30-year initiative, it was targeting to invest about N3 billion annually in Bonny Kingdom to drive development in the community and transform it into a notable tourist and relaxation destination.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, who made the disclosure during a visit to the NLNG plant complex in Bonny Island at the weekend, allayed concerns that the forthcoming elections would scuttle the Train 7 project of the NLNG.