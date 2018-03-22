The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event
22nd March 2018 - NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity
22nd March 2018 - BREAKING: Anti open grazing: Fulani storm Abuja court
22nd March 2018 - Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba
22nd March 2018 - Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised
22nd March 2018 - UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas
22nd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
22nd March 2018 - Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: FG commissions 50 hilux vans for mining security
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Anti-Open Grazing law: Herdsmen storm Abuja court, demand justice
Home / National / FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event

FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event

— 22nd March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Piqued by the low turnout of directors, stakeholders of the Ministry of Water Resources at the 2018 World Water Day celebration, the Federal Government has wielded the big stick by issuing query to absent directors, stakeholders.

The Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, who disclosed this, added that their absent depicted ‘lawlessness and insubordination’, which must not be treated with kids gloves.

The only director that was present is the Acting Executive Director of Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, (NIWRMC) Engr. Aliyu Rufai, while the Director, Nigeria Water Resources Institute, was represented by Dr O. Yahaya.

“We cannot continue to allow this kind of insubordination to continue. I must make that the erring directors get punished, ” he said.

This year’s theme for the World Water Day is ‘Nature for Water’.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World water Day.

23 years on, World Water Day is celebrated around the world, shining the spotlight on a different issue.

It is a day to make a difference for the members of the global population who suffer from water related issues, to discuss water and how it can be managed.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event

— 22nd March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Piqued by the low turnout of directors, stakeholders of the Ministry of Water Resources at the 2018 World Water Day celebration, the Federal Government has wielded the big stick by issuing query to absent directors, stakeholders. The Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, who disclosed this,…

  • NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity

    — 22nd March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited no fewer than 23 courses offered in Sokoto State University. The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, disclosed this at a meeting between members of the university management and the Governing Council led by the Chancellor and Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi. He said…

  • BREAKING: Anti open grazing: Fulani storm Abuja court

    — 22nd March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja There was palpable panic at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, when large number of Fulani men who were displaced by anti-open grazing law in Benue state stormed the court to register their discontent with the delay in delivery judgement on the matter. Their arrival at the court…

  • Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba

    — 22nd March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) in collaboration with the a non-governmental organisation, the Pro Health International, is currently providing free medical care to thousand of persons at the General Hospital in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. Head of Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the PCNI, Dr….

  • Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi There was panic  at the College  of Education,  Kangere,  Bauchi  State, on Wednesday, following an outbreak of cholera which killed  one student. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan,  confirmed to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, on Thursday, that 19 cases of Cholera was recorded at the College, of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share