FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Piqued by the low turnout of directors, stakeholders of the Ministry of Water Resources at the 2018 World Water Day celebration, the Federal Government has wielded the big stick by issuing query to absent directors, stakeholders.

The Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, who disclosed this, added that their absent depicted ‘lawlessness and insubordination’, which must not be treated with kids gloves.

The only director that was present is the Acting Executive Director of Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, (NIWRMC) Engr. Aliyu Rufai, while the Director, Nigeria Water Resources Institute, was represented by Dr O. Yahaya.

“We cannot continue to allow this kind of insubordination to continue. I must make that the erring directors get punished, ” he said.

This year’s theme for the World Water Day is ‘Nature for Water’.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World water Day.

23 years on, World Water Day is celebrated around the world, shining the spotlight on a different issue.

It is a day to make a difference for the members of the global population who suffer from water related issues, to discuss water and how it can be managed.