FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Federal Government said on Monday that plans are underway to rebuild the ruins occasioned by the herdsmen-farmers clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna, so people can resume their normal lives.

This was disclosed in Kafanchan when the Presidential Committee on Heardsmen-Farmers Clashes, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, visited on an assessment tour to the affected communities in the area.

Communities in Southern Kaduna earmarked for the assessment exercise include: Ninte, Ungwan Ajo, Golkofa, Godogodo, Dogon Fili, Gadabiyu, Anton, Pasakori, Kario, Dalle, Asso, Goska, and Dangoma in Jema’a local government.Others are: Tachira, Tsonje, Adu, Tafan, Kukum Daji, Kukum Gida, Agban, A. A Abbas Filling Station, Takad, Garaje, Ashim, Mifi and Zilan in Takad Chiefdom all in Kaura local government.

In Zangon Kataf local government area, communities to be visited included: Samaru Kataf, Katsit and Zonkwa; while in Kauru local government were the Ungwan Magaji, Ungwan Rimi, Kaziti, Kigbeni and Kigam communities.

Leader of the Committee to Kaduna State and Executive Director at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. James Akujobi, in an interview with newsmen said the team was in Southern Kaduna to evaluate all destroyed structures during the Heardsmen-Farmers clashes in the area.

“It is the intention of the government that all those affected by the conflicts were rehabilitated by way of rebuilding the structures destroyed so that they can come back to their homes and continue with their normal lives,” he said.Akujobi stressed that government, in its concern and determination, would fast track actions to ensure that members of the affected communities, especially farmers, resumed their means of livelihood.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Ben Kure, said SEMA was providing the necessary assistance to the visiting committee to achieve its purpose within the targeted time frame.

“As a host Agency, SEMA is playing the role of providing the needed logistics that would make the work of the visiting team easier to arrive at a comprehensive and detailed assessment of the affected locations,” he said.

Earlier, Mallam Tanko Tete, the Tum Ninkyob (traditional ruler of Kaninkon Chiefdom), in an address at his palace in Bakin Kogi, said government through the gesture had demonstrated concern for the people, adding that members of the community had been praying and were eager to see that something positive was done to bring succor to the people.

“It has not been easy with the victims, even though some were already making plans to rebuild their structures,” he said.