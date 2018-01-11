FG predicts tough 2018 budget implementation

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, yesterday, said the Federal Government may not fully implement the 2018 budget if the National Assembly fails to pass it on time.

He also revealed that early preparation for the 2019 general elections, which he said will commence by end of February, will further pose a challenge. Mustapha stated that serious government business will end by November, when political parties will commence campaigns and conduct primaries.

To avoid possible poor implementation, Mustapha begged the National Assembly to pass the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law as soon as possible.

The SGF spoke when he appeared before the Senate committee on Federal Character.

Details later