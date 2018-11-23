Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress ( APC )-led Federal Government has concluded plans to plant 800 guns in the state, with the objective of destabilising Rivers.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued on Friday, by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said that the APC-led Federal Government resolved to implement the plot during its last security meeting.

He stated that the intelligence came from credible sources that were privy to the ugly plot against Rivers State.

The governor called on the international community to take note of the proposed illegal action of the APC-Federal Government, alleging that it was aimed at creating crisis in the state.

He regretted that Federal Government has continued to work deliberately to compromise the security of the State.

Governor Wike urged the people of the state to remain calm, but vigilant, adding that the evil machinations of the APC-Federal Government will not distract the state from delivering on its constitutional responsibilities to Rivers people.