Wike

FG plotted Senate invasion, Wike alleges 

— 23rd April 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate leadership.

Wike also accused the federal government of plotting to frame him. He alleged that the latest plan hatched by the federal government is for someone, programmed by the security agencies, to claim he received $3 million from the Rivers state governor.

He spoke during the 105th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention at Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state, yesterday.

“They plotted to overthrow the leadership of the Senate, but they failed. What you saw was a horrible design to remove the Senate leadership.

“If you know the security architecture of the National Assembly, nobody can go in and leave easily without the gates being shut. These people entered and left unchallenged.

“When Senate gave the police a two-hour ultimatum to find the mace, our Nigerian Police became so efficient that they traced the mace to where it was left under a bridge,” Wike said.

The governor said it was unfortunate that the president went abroad to de-market the country by claiming that the youths are lazy. He said no investor will invest his resources in a country where the youths are said to lack productive capacity.

Wike called on Nigerians to work towards a new administration at the federal level in 2019, and alleged that the collapse of national security, welfare and development are enough reasons for a change of direction.

“We are not looking for people who will give us excuses. Since they cannot work, they should allow those with capacity to take over in 2019,” he said.

In his sermon, President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Sampson Ayokunle, directed all churches in Nigeria to go on a procession around  their worship centres to call for the end of senseless killings in the country.

Ayokunle, who is also president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the procession will also serve as a call for the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls held in captivity.

