FG pledges incentives for aviation sector investors

— 19th April 2018

Louis Ibah

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustafa, has assured investors of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the requisite legislation, infrastructure and security that would protect all investments in the country.

Mustapha, who addressed delegates from various countries across the world who gathered for the Airports Council International (ACI) also called for the construction of multimodal transport systems (rail, mono-rail, boats where airports are sited at ranges close to water, and road transportation) around airports in Africa to facilitate passenger movements and make the airports more attractive.

He also said to ensure the sustainable development of African airports, new strategies must evolve, including holistic planning for defined development targets; effective and efficient financing plan and successful implementation and a public, private partnership for the execution of projects.

“The importance of aviation as a critical tool for social and economic development cannot be overemphasised, given its potential for immense contributions to the broader economy,” said Mustafa.

“This administration is committed to attracting investors and investments into Nigeria and is providing appropriate legislation, infrastructure and security to protect them.

“Our goal is long-term business sustainability. In order to transform aviation business in Africa, countries would be expected to develop integrated multimodal transport system around the airports and diversify revenue lines,” he said.

In his contribution, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, noted that the evolving nature of airport management around the world demands a transformation of airports into viable, sustainable business entities.

