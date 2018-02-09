The Sun News
FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

— 9th February 2018

Omodele AdigunChinyere Anyanwu

The Federal Government Thursday restated its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s  rising profile in Ease of Doing Business index just as it has signed Executive Orders to give preference to Nigerian professionals in job placement and award of contracts.

According to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday in Agbara, Ogun State, at the commissioning of the second phase expansion project and laying of foundation stone of the 3rd phase of Beloxxi Industry, the Executive Order 005, a designed system in the promotion of indigenous business, talents and professionals especially in science, engineering and technology just signed by President Buhari mandates all public procuring authorities to give priority to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts. “The order also directs all ministries and agencies of government to engage Nigerian professionals in planning, design and execution of national security projects and other important national projects.”

Osinbajo explained that “there is a strong investor attraction to Nigeria and the Federal Government is working meticulously to sustain it, especially by implementing an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to set us on the path of economic growth as well as global competitiveness.”

He added: “One important component of the plan is the provision of critical infrastructure which we recognise as hard infrastructure such as road, rail and power as well as soft infrastructure in terms of creating an enabling environment and making Nigeria a progressively easy place in which to do business.

“I must say our seriousness in fixing infrastructure around Agbara and Ota axis because we believe this is an important industrial hub for the country. And we believe that fixing the infrastructure here means fixing one of our primary means of ensuring economic development.

“I must also say that the Buhari administration is fully committed to providing both forms of infrastructure as hard and the soft in order to support companies such as Beloxxi, which we know will spread growth and create jobs within the economy.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Obi Ezeude, recounted how the company grew from just 200 staff and 900 at inception to 3,700 staff today. He added that the company hopes to raise the staff strength to 6000 in no distant future.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to help develop industries and rehabilitate the roads at the the Estate.

