The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - FG playing politics with national security –Wike
11th April 2018 - Operation Python Dance: Igbo killers must be exposed – Ohanaeze
10th April 2018 - 2019 Elections: Ojougboh intensifies One Man-One Vote campaign
10th April 2018 - Boko Haram explosives expert arrested, says military spokesman
10th April 2018 - Power blackout, water scarcity hit Sokoto residents
10th April 2018 - Nigeria partners with African Union on scientific innovations
10th April 2018 - Why other armed forces are taking over Nigeria’s internal security
10th April 2018 - Malami condoles with Buhari over Sen Bukar’s death
10th April 2018 - Ekiti Mega party boss in sexual harassment scandal
10th April 2018 - Looters’ list: FG taking Nigerians for a ride – Kwara House Speaker Ahmad
Home / Cover / National / FG playing politics with national security –Wike
Wike

FG playing politics with national security –Wike

— 11th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenges in the country.

Wike also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country to ensure the APC-led federal government returns to the right track.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said when Rivers had the issues with kidnappings, instead of addressing the security challenge, the federal government and its agents, allegedly plotted how to declare a state of emergency.

“The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time  her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity.

“Everyday you hear people being killed like chicken in Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno States. The case of Offa, where 50 persons were killed, is disheartening.

“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that seven persons had been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?” he wondered.

Wike decried the situation where Nigeria answers Big Brother Africa, but remains unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute basic governance process.

He said every profession has the responsibility to play a role in the development of the country, especially by speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.

“If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates,” he said.

Earlier, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari, commended Governor Wike for rolling out projects that have stimulated the economy of the state.

He disclosed ICAN’s desire to partner the state government on issues that concern the organisation’s core values and urged Governor Wike to promote ICAN’s Accountability Index among political leaders in the country.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike

FG playing politics with national security –Wike

— 11th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenges in the country. Wike also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country to ensure the APC-led federal…

  • Ohanaeze

    Operation Python Dance: Igbo killers must be exposed – Ohanaeze

    — 11th April 2018

    •Nwodo eulogises Achuzia at night of tribute Raphael Ede, Enugu The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the military to fished out the soldiers who allegedly massacred Igbo during the Operation Python Dance without justification. The group vowed not to relent until they are fished out. President-General of Ohanaeze, John Nnia- Nwodo,…

  • OJOUGBOH

    2019 Elections: Ojougboh intensifies One Man-One Vote campaign

    — 10th April 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Ijaw indigenes in Delta Central and South Senatorial district have been charged to embrace the ongoing one man-one vote movement across the country in order to be relevant in determining the direction of the country’s leadership at both state and national levels. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful in Delta state,…

  • Boko Haram explosive expert arrested says military SPOKESMAN

    Boko Haram explosives expert arrested, says military spokesman

    — 10th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Military operatives and men of the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested a Boko Haram suspect, alleged to specialize in making explosives for bomb attacks by the terror group. Spokesman of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspect was apprehended along Bauchi-Gombe highway on Monday during a stop and search…

  • power BLACKOUT

    Power blackout, water scarcity hit Sokoto residents

    — 10th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto For more than 48 hours, residents of Sokoto State experiened a total blackout as a technical team of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) were unable to detect a fault on the state’s power transmission line. The power distribution company has Sokoto as one of its franchise states. The sudden blackout was…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share