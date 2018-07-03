The Sun News
FG playing ‘double standard’ with killings – Catholic bishops

3rd July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has accused the Federal Government of being biased in the management of farmers/herders’ crisis.

The clergymen alleged the systems and laws of Nigeria protect herdsmen, making farmers more vulnerable to endless attacks.

They expressed fear that peace and unity of Nigeria might collapse if the federal government fails to take urgent action that would give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

Its President, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, specifically accused the Nigerian Police Force and other supporting security agencies of being “accomplices” in the recent attacks in Plateau State communities which claimed over 200 lives.

He vehemently condemned the bloodshed and asked the police to speedily arrest perpetrators of the crime; for prosecution.

“We are extremely worried about the ‘double standards’ being applied by the police and other security agencies anytime the herdsmen are attacked and killed.

“In the latter cases, the police reacted swiftly and the law promptly implemented while otherwise is the case with the earlier.

“Howbeit, it is in the best interest of Nigeria’s peace and unity that the same swiftness and treatment be applied to all cases.

“If the president cannot keep Nigeria safe, then, he automatically loses the trust of the citizens.

“He should no longer continue to preside over the killing field and mass graveyard that Nigeria has become.”

The Catholic bishops condoled with families who have lost loved ones and the destroyed communities in Plateau state.

They encouraged the bereaved to be steadfast and law abiding and allow the authorities the opportunity to carry out investigations.



  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 8:05 am
    The said bishops are still in state of ignorance- they do not know whom is the said FG, they do not know the motives of the ongoing Bloody Political War between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, they do not know the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever, they do not know this territory natives has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The said bishops will wake up to reality when their heads start to role one by one. It is Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

