The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman
9th November 2017 - Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC
9th November 2017 - No more war with Presidency –Senate
9th November 2017 - Misau: Court summons Saraki, 8 others over IGP probe
9th November 2017 - Buhari orders Health minister to investigate Jigawa disease
9th November 2017 - We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC
9th November 2017 - Plateau attack: Tears, anguish as 9 victims are buried in mass grave
9th November 2017 - Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over deaths of 26 Nigerians at sea
9th November 2017 - FG kicks against Moody’s downgrade, says economy on course
9th November 2017 - JETRO, LCCI sign MoU on trade partnership
Home / National / FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman

FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman

— 9th November 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged harrassment of its members by the All Progressives Congress(APC) administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has alleged that the BUhari-led Federal Government is planning to incarcerate 50 of its members, before the end of the year, under the  guise of fighting corruption.

Adeyeye said so far, five PDP members have been arrested and detained illegally by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The PDP spokesman said the alleged harrassment is part of plans by the APC administration to cripple the opposition, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“The latest needless onslaught against our party members is the plan by the APC government at the centre, to incarcerate 50 members of our party before the end of this year, with a view to using their arrests to deceive Nigerians that the  failed anti-corruption war is still on course.

“Already, five members of our party have been illegally arrested and detained by EFCC without any charge preferred against them.

“Who the rest 45 members to be picked up are, we cannot say in the immediate.

“However, we are by no means scared of the persecution by the Buhari administration as we are sure that daylight is about to break, after the dark night of the APC administration.

“The current wave of arrests, therefore, has nothing to do with the failed anti-corruption war but everything with 2019 elections.

“Having failed on all its major election planks and with nothing to show for its over 30 months in office, the APC government has come to the conclusion that the only way to prevent its inevitable defeat at the polls in 2019 is to hound, harass, intimidate and suppress members of our party into submission.

“However, we wish to state clearly that irrespective of what the APC government do in an attempt at bringing the PDP down to its knees, we shall remain irrepressible and will not bow to any tyranny.

“The APC has already thrown away its chances in the 2019 elections by its non-performance.

“No amount of intimidation and harassment of the opposition will improve its fortunes.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to rise up to challenge the invidious attempt of the APC government to turn Nigeria into a gestapo state and undermine our hard-earned democracy on the altar of political desperation.”

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman

— 9th November 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged harrassment of its members by the All Progressives Congress(APC) administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari. The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has alleged that the BUhari-led Federal Government is planning to incarcerate…

  • Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and  Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, have embarked on fence-mending as they embraced warmly and smiled to the camera, yesterday, shortly before commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday . The new rapproachment was at the council…

  • No more war with Presidency –Senate

    — 9th November 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  Two days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha visited the National Assembly, to signpost a fresh breath to the relationship between the legislative and executive branches of government, Senate has reciprocated the gesture, when it sought his advice on the status of the board of…

  • Misau: Court summons Saraki, 8 others over IGP probe

    — 9th November 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and eight others to appear before it and show reason why an order seeking to stop the the planned probe of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will not be granted. This was the…

  • Buhari orders Health minister to investigate Jigawa disease

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole to investigate reports of an ‘strange disease’ which killed 50 children in Jigawa State. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, siad the president also directed the minister to deploy all necessary machinery…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share