FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged harrassment of its members by the All Progressives Congress(APC) administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has alleged that the BUhari-led Federal Government is planning to incarcerate 50 of its members, before the end of the year, under the guise of fighting corruption.

Adeyeye said so far, five PDP members have been arrested and detained illegally by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The PDP spokesman said the alleged harrassment is part of plans by the APC administration to cripple the opposition, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“The latest needless onslaught against our party members is the plan by the APC government at the centre, to incarcerate 50 members of our party before the end of this year, with a view to using their arrests to deceive Nigerians that the failed anti-corruption war is still on course.

“Already, five members of our party have been illegally arrested and detained by EFCC without any charge preferred against them.

“Who the rest 45 members to be picked up are, we cannot say in the immediate.

“However, we are by no means scared of the persecution by the Buhari administration as we are sure that daylight is about to break, after the dark night of the APC administration.

“The current wave of arrests, therefore, has nothing to do with the failed anti-corruption war but everything with 2019 elections.

“Having failed on all its major election planks and with nothing to show for its over 30 months in office, the APC government has come to the conclusion that the only way to prevent its inevitable defeat at the polls in 2019 is to hound, harass, intimidate and suppress members of our party into submission.

“However, we wish to state clearly that irrespective of what the APC government do in an attempt at bringing the PDP down to its knees, we shall remain irrepressible and will not bow to any tyranny.

“The APC has already thrown away its chances in the 2019 elections by its non-performance.

“No amount of intimidation and harassment of the opposition will improve its fortunes.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to rise up to challenge the invidious attempt of the APC government to turn Nigeria into a gestapo state and undermine our hard-earned democracy on the altar of political desperation.”