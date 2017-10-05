The Sun News
Home / National / FG plans revival of marketing boards

FG plans revival of marketing boards

— 5th October 2017

Federal Government said it is planning a national dialogue to consider the re-establishment of marketing boards.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture, disclosed the plan in Abuja.

He said although marketing boards facilitated exportation of agricultural produce in the past, there was need for stakeholders to deliberate on their revival.

He said the dialogue would enable agriculture stakeholders to discuss and analyse the impact and challenges of the boards during its operation with a view to deciding whether or not to re-establish them.

The minister noted that the boards, while in existence, ensured that exported agricultural produce were not rejected at the international markets as they met the required standards and quality.

“About two months ago, we met in my office with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture. We wanted to hold a major national discuss on this matter to know whether we should go back to the marketing boards.

“They were very few people who taught farmers how to grow things, how to harvest, how to dry them to meet international standards.

“They went round villages telling farmers what to do, what not to do, how to do it and they would buy the crops, organise a ship for exports.

“They were abolished in 1974 under the military and since then there was only one attempt to replace the marketing boards with the commodity companies but they never functioned.

“People are saying we should introduce the commodity exchange but I do not want the ministry to wake up and say we are going back to this. I want Nigerians who know about it to come out and talk.

