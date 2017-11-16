FG paying lip service to education –VC

By Jet Stanley Madu

Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade, has accused the Federal government of paying lip service to education in the country.

Agunbiade described as disturbing and inadequate, the N61.73 billion earmarked as budgetary allocation for Education in 2018.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Senate chambers of the university in Owode, Ogun, to herald activities marking the second convocation ceremony of the institution, the vice chancellor said education funding has consistently dwindled.

“It is really disturbing that government that is talking about declining education quality is doing less to fund education that we can regard as quality one. If you look at Education budgets for quite some time, it has been dwindling. Yet, government keeps shouting that something is wrong with our educational system.”

The VC disclosed that apart from the challenge of social vices creeping into the universities, there is the burden of funding. He described as unfair and injustice, government’s neglect of private universities.

“It is ironical that the government that called for private initiative in the area of developing education has failed to support education private universities,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman, Ceremonies Committee, Dr. Kenneth Nwoko said McPherson’s degree is awarded based on character and learning and that students are not churned out half-baked.

Former executive secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola is expected to deliver the convocation lecture holding this weekend.