The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE) has set up a ministerial committee to work with Coderina Education and Technology Foundation to introduce robotics, coding and project based learning to all Federal Government schools across the country.

Already, a number of schools have been selected from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones in a bid to ensure that the program can be scaled up along these geopolitical zones.

Teachers from the selected schools converged in Abuja on the 24th October for a 2-day hands on experiential training.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc, Sonny Echono,

“As we are all aware, ICT has become the driver of competitiveness in the world today. It has re- defined efficiency and productivity, and changed the dynamics of the world of work.

“Coderina is well known in Africa for the advancement of computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education. There is therefore, no doubt that our partnership will bring great improvements to the education sector

and Nigeria as a whole”.

Speaking about the programme, Coderina’s Relationships and Engagement Director Mr. Akinniyi Obaide said that the teachers have been provided with resources to train students, form teams and bring the teams from the federal government schools to join others in the annual SAP FIRST LEGO League event.

“This unprecedented move by the Federal Ministry of Education underpins a commitment to substantial change within the education sector by the Honourable Minister, Adamu Adamu.

“The vision to reposition the educational system of Nigeria in line with the changing future of work by fostering lifelong learning and promoting skills such as creativity, critical thinking and complex problem-solving are essential for the knowledge economy”, Obaide said.