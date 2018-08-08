– The Sun News
FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner
federal projects

FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner

— 8th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Commissioner for Works and Transport, Fidelis Nweze, has  said the Federal Government owes the state N33 billion, which it expended on federal projects in the state.

The commissioner said the figure was the summation of monies owed the state from the previous administration, up to the present, under the state Governor, David Umahi.

Nweze, an engineer, said the administration of Governor Umahi stepped in and constructed dilapidated federal roads because of untold hardship they caused residents of the state.

“Between  last administration and this administration, we have committed about N33 billion for constructing federal roads within Ebonyi State and that we have made available to the federal government, federal executive council, Mr. President and the Senate.

“And we have been able to defend that and you can see that those that federal government will be reimbursing that Ebonyi State is part of the states. 

“We have been able to achieve 75% of the roads within the capital city and we are not yet done. Construction is a continuous process”, he said. 

