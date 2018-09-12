FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals that reportedly gained entrance into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, with immediate effect.

The statement from the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bello Umar, read that the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who signed the deportation order, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said it is in pursuant to section 45(2, 3 and 4) of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.

According to the statement; “The Indian nationals gained entry into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, while the Korean nationals failed to regularize their stay upon the expiration of their contract with Zamfara State Government.”

General Dambazau gave the names of the affected nationals as; An Chun Sik and

Jon Su Gyong of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, while the names of the 36 Indian nationals are Sajji, Mrs. Sajji Arvini, Sunil Babujumma, Meemi, Papachi, Deva, Rajani, Kiran Shivachadra, Shivachadra, Shakthi, Prabhukumar, Rajan, Shree Kumar, Jagandeesh, Mamathaja, Sheela.

Others include Prasad, Pappa, Nirveni, Shambhu Kumar, Reshma, Ravi Kumar, Iraji, Jinotha, Kishore, Nageena, Sheelavathi, Nentaraju/Santhosh Kumar, Sumati, Krishna Lokesh, Santhil, Vasantha, Seebu, Vishwanath, Vishwanth Ramya and Rajeshwari.

The statement further said, “He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to empowering the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enhance enforcement of the nation’s Immigration Laws, stating further that all foreign nationals should operate within its provisions as the nation will not compromise on its immigration laws.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has advised against the use of any form of thuggery and violence by politicians and party supporters so as to ensure a free and fair 2019 general elections in the country.

The Minister, who made the disclosure, in Abuja, also warned that the Federal Government would not fold its arms to watch politicians throw the country into chaos and unrest simply because they want to win elections.

Dambazau also pointed out that; “Security agencies have been directed to ensure adequate security of lives and property during and even before the General elections in line with the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to free and fair elections in 2019 and this can only be possible if politicians give peace a chance by avoiding all forms of political thuggery and violence in their struggle to get elected,” the statement read.

The Minister reiterated that the possession of any type of weapons during elections or rallies may attract arrest and prosecution.

He, therefore, advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians who want power at all cost and may influence them into political thuggery and violence over little gratification, at the detriment of their future.