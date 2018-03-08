The Sun News
Home / Business / FG orders full audit of Dana Air operations

FG orders full audit of Dana Air operations

— 8th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the full audit of Dana Air operations in the country.
This was sequel to the February 8, 2018 incident in which Dana emergency door fell off on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
As if that was not enough, another aircraft belonging to the same Dana Airline on February 21, overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, resulting in a major emergency evacuation of passengers. The plane, which was flying in from Abuja, had skidded off and went into the bush near the runway. Although no life was lost, there was panic as all the passengers and crew disembarked safely.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in its reaction, said the incident was as a result of the bad weather situation and torrential rain at the time of landing. But the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who spoke after yesterday’s meeting, said, “a lot of quality time was spent discussing air safety. The government of Nigeria is very much concerned about safety and the life of Nigerians.
Following the recent air incidents, minor as they were, (because they were no fatalities), government did feel concerned and the Minister did report to the council on steps that were taken since the last incident in Port Harcourt, with Dana aircraft overshooting the runaway.
“Within 24 hours, an official investigation had commenced because investigators arrived Port Harcourt and began work. One week after that, a preliminary report was prepared and it was on this that the Council was briefed.
“Consequently, as announced by the aviation authorities, the engineer and pilot of that particular aircraft got their licences both suspended and beyond that, the government has ordered a complete audit of Dana Airlines in terms of personnel, operations, and technical capacity.”

Shehu also said the council also approved the augmentation of the contract sum for the rehabilitation of burnt Marina Bridge and the maintenance of Eko (Apongbon) and Iddo bridges in Lagos, in favour of Messrs. Buildwell Plant and Equipment Industries Limited, in the sum of N114,424,225.05 representing 12 per cent of original contract sum, thereby revising the contract sum from N957,053,316.45 to N1,071,29,541.40 with additional completion period of six months.
Council also approved augmentation for Mangu Dam in Plateau State to N7.66 billion from original cost of N5.66 billion, thereby increasing the total contract sum to N13.2 billion.

 

