The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership
6th July 2017 - Malabu oil deal: Reps request Jonathan to testify
6th July 2017 - We’ll resolve face-off with Senate – Presidency
6th July 2017 - Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos
6th July 2017 - Herdsmen killed 1,878 in 3 years, says Ortom
6th July 2017 - Badoo: Man set ablaze by mob in Ogun
6th July 2017 - Ex-Rivers REC’s trial begins October 11
6th July 2017 - Customs impounds N7m imported second-hand clothes
6th July 2017 - Ahead Nigeria, Cameroon double header : Akpeyi gets Rohr’s red card
6th July 2017 - Messi extends Barca contract till 2021
Home / Cover / National / FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership

FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership

— 6th July 2017

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said it will be difficult to specify when Nigeria will come out recession.
The minister said this when he appeared before the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, to brief them on the National Economic team’s plans to take the country out of recession.
“All I can say is that Nigeria will come out of recession this year, but I can’t say the exact period,” the minister said.
In his welcome remarks, APC National chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, pointed out that the idea behind the meeting was to update members of the national leadership on the economic situation of the country and to know, specifically, when the country will come out of recession.
“His presentation to us is fundamental as it is the planning background. It is the basis on which the rebuilding, restructuring and strengthening of this country is going to be based. The recovery plan, getting out of our present economic situation and recession, which we anchor our fight against corruption, insecurity and rehabilitation of the economy, is going to be derived from those imperatives.”
Earlier, Senator Udoma said the 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the 2017 national budget are based on the manifesto of the APC and campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 elections.
Citing high insecurity, massive corruption, unemployment, poor infrastructure, import dependent economy and other structural weaknesses, the minister stated that the President Buhari-led administration inherited an economy that was in a very bad shape.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership

— 6th July 2017

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said it will be difficult to specify when Nigeria will come out recession. The minister said this when he appeared before the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, to brief them on the National Economic team’s plans to take the…

Share

  • Malabu oil deal: Reps request Jonathan to testify

    — 6th July 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee would soon summon former president Goodluck Jonathan, to appear before it to explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil bloc licence, otherwise known as Malabu oil deal. Razak Atunwa, chairman of the 16-man committee made up of 10 All Progressives Congress…

    Share

  • We’ll resolve face-off with Senate – Presidency

    — 6th July 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has assured that the rift between the Executive and Legislative arms of government would be resolved soon. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said though remarks made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo about the screening of nominees by the Senate was misconstrued, steps…

    Share

  • Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos

    — 6th July 2017

    By Philip Nwosu Hard times await kidnappers in the Lagos area, as the Nigerian Navy has taken steps to forestall further abduction of school children. According to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, the Navy has beefed up security around waterways and others routes that kidnappers use, while charging…

    Share

  • Herdsmen killed 1,878 in 3 years, says Ortom

    — 6th July 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that suspected herders killed over 1,878 people, with property worth billions of naira destroyed in 12 local government areas of the state between 2013 and 2016. According to the governor, 750 persons were injured, while 200 are still missing, with over 99,427 households affected…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share