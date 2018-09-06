– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo
6th September 2018 - NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine
6th September 2018 - Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks
6th September 2018 - 2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun
6th September 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses Omisore, Adeoti’s campaign of vandalism
6th September 2018 - Inter-tribal marriage’ll promote unity in Nigeria,  Fola Achudume
6th September 2018 - Archbishop Adeyemi to give a talk at AVMCC
6th September 2018 - FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana
6th September 2018 - Electoral Bill amendment assent: Buhari’s refusal‘ll affect 2019 polls – Adokwe
6th September 2018 - Gwadabe joins FCT senatorial race
Home / National / FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana
NATIONAL INTEGRATION

FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana

— 6th September 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and human rights activist, Femi Falana, have accused the Federal Government of non-commitment to its constitutional obligation to guarantee national integration.

They alleged that rather than integrate, the federal government has encouraged policies that tend to divide the country, the result being that the country had not been as divided as it is today, since the end of the civil war in 1970.

Both men, who spoke yesterday, at the 19th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture with theme: ‘Nigeria’s unity: Matters arising,’ held in Lagos, said there is no way Nigeria would be united under a policy that encourages segregation and injustice, as there cannot be unity between the oppressor and the oppressed.

READ ALSO: Gwadabe joins FCT senatorial race

They said Nigeria would only make progress when every part of the country is guaranteed equal opportunities. They added that what should bother the citizenry more is the need to restructure the country rather than any agitation for 2019 or 2023.

Nwodo, who was chairman of the event noted that the federal government has continued to adopt a soft stance in dealing with the activities of the Fulani cattle herdsmen, while a tougher approach was used on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He alleged that the attitude of the Nigerian Police Force in tackling the mayhem unleashed by the herdsmen suggested that they were compromised, and added that, “the duty of the police is to prevent the commission of crime and not to come out after crime had been committed.”

He said Nigeria must resolve the imbalances before the country can achieve lasting unity and peace.

Falana, the guest lecturer, said the federal government has failed to  promote national integration through the discriminatory treatment meted out to women, non indigenes and settlers in different parts of the country.

“Section15(3) of the Constitution has imposed a duty on the state to encourage national integration by providing adequate facilities for the citizens and to encourage free mobility of people, goods and services throughout the country; securing of full residence rights for every citizen in all parts of the federation; encouraging inter – marriage among persons from different places of origin, religious, ethnic or linguistics groups and promoting or encouraging the formation of associations that cut across religious, ethnic or linguistics groups or other sectional interests.

READ ALSO: Flood kills another 16 in Kano, Jigawa

“Notwithstanding that Section 42 of the1999 Constitution and Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights have prohibited discrimination on the basis of ethnicity or place of origin or birth, the official manipulation of the concept of indigene has led to violent communal clashes among many people in the various parts of the country,” Falana said.

According to him, the crisis in Nigeria is rooted in its faulty foundation. He said Nigeria was not created by the people, but by “Europeans who met at an illegal conference in Berlin.

“At the Berlin conference of November 1884 to February 1885, the various communities in Africa were partitioned among European colonial exploiters. A large area later christened Nigeria was allotted to the British government…The amalgamation was essentially designed to serve the interest of imperialism and not the interest of the Nigerians,” Falana said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th September 2018 at 8:07 am
    Reply

    Language of illiterate fools, generation of failures, clubs of bandits, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy who do not know the definition of the word “integration”, its interpretations and the context in use. The illiterate fools want this territory natives of this generation to integrate into the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits without law? Want this territory natives to integrate into fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates? Want this territory natives of this generation to exist under the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits without law? Want northern natives to exist under the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates? Only the illiterate fools, generation of failures, clubs of bandits, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy will exist under the bondage of the enemy and go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HOMELESS

Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo

— 6th September 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Over 2,000 persons have been rendered homeless by flood in six communities in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. The affected communities include Okpekpe, Ebelle, Ukhomedokhai, Amugbe and Ekpeli. Besides, no fewer than 20,000 hectares of farmland and 20 houses have been reportedly submerged by flood occasioned by rain which…

  • TL Tan Lung and TLC

    NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine

    — 6th September 2018

    The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians against consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine. Giving the warning in Abuja, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies. She said NAFDAC was notified that…

  • MILITANTS

    Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Niger Delta militants have announced expiration of ceasefire, from yesterday, and have vowed to resume attack on oil installations. They, also, condemned invasion of the home of Ijaw elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by policemen. The self-acclaimed regional freedom fighters have, also, demanded the relocation of headquarters of multinational oil companies…

  • OMOLAJA

    2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun

    — 6th September 2018

    Bianca Iboma Seasoned administrator and academic, Prof. Muhammad T.A. Omolaja, has launched an 11-point agenda aimed at transforming Ogun, if given the opportunity to govern the state in 2019. Launching the agenda at a rally in Aiyetoro, he said governance in the country needs creative and fresh ideas to deliver the people from the current…

  • MARRIAGE

    Inter-tribal marriage’ll promote unity in Nigeria,  Fola Achudume

    — 6th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Wife of the pastor in charge of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC),  Rev. Fola Achudume, has canvassed more inter tribal marriages among Nigerians, adding that it will promote peace as well as unite the multi ethnic groups in the country. She spoke on the sideline of her 50th birthday today, warning  those fanning…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share