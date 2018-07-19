– The Sun News
19th July 2018 - FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier
19th July 2018 - Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap
19th July 2018 - HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
19th July 2018 - Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN
19th July 2018 - Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings
19th July 2018 - Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
19th July 2018 - MultiChoice signs Iwobi as ambassador
19th July 2018 - Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus
19th July 2018 - Eagles stars drag club to EFCC 
19th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators
NIGERIA AIR - NEW NATIONAL CARRIER

FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier

— 19th July 2018

“It is a business, not a social service. The Nigerian government will not own more than 5 per cent maximum stake of the new national carrier,” added Sirika. Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday at the Farnborough Airshow in London unveiled the name of its new national carrier, as Nigeria Air. READ…

  • BOKO HARAM COMMANDER

    Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap

    — 19th July 2018

    Christopher Oji and Timothy Olarewaju, Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorist commander who spearheaded the kidnap of over 200 secondary schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014 and 21 other members of the group have been arrested. He was also responsible for over 50 suicide bombings within Maiduguri, Borno State, and Adamawa State, and the invasion of…

  • UNAIDS - HIV/AIDS NEW INFECTIONS

    HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN

    — 19th July 2018

    The United Nations HIV/AIDS agency (UNAIDS) Executive Director Michel Sidibe disclosed yesterday that Nigeria accounts for about half of all new infections in West Africa. Sidibe spoke during the presentation of the agency’s report for 2017. His words: “Some countries continue to concern us, such as Nigeria which accounts for about half of all new…

  • BOKO HARAM - Mohamed Ibn Chambas,

    Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN

    — 19th July 2018

    The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has expressed concern over the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. According to him, the conflicts, which are more pronounced in the Middle Belt region, were becoming “more sophisticated and deadlier.” READ ALSO: Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed…

  • WANTON KILLINGS - Extra-Ordinary-Summit-of-Leaders-and-Elders-of-Nigeria-in-Abuja

    Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings

    — 19th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja It was lamentations galore at the Extraordinary Summit of Leaders and Elders of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday. Several elder statesmen decried what they called wanton killings and the deplorable situation in the country. Speaker after speaker from the major and minor ethnic nationalities in Nigeria agreed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government…

