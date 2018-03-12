FG, NEMA called to intervene after Yenagoa rainstorm

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

House of Representatives member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma, Hon. Douye Diri, has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to urgently come to the aid of Biseni community in Yenagoa local government area over the rainstorm that destroyed houses, churches and farmlands in the community last week.

Diri, who led a delegation that included House member representing Yenagoa Constituency 111 in the State House of Assembly, Hon Gentle Emalah, to the community for an on the spot assessment, also appealed for calm from the people of the community.

While lamenting the loss suffered, he disclosed that a team of property evaluators are to be engaged immediately to assess and analyse the impact of destruction by the rainstorm.

Many of those who have suffered losses including destruction of residential houses, church buildings, and farmlands, have become restive and were planning a protest over the lack of emergency relief materials and continued power black-out due to the destruction of electric poles and cables.

Diri, who assured that he would bring the plight of the people of Biseni to the attention of the House of Representatives, said international oil companies would also be informed to help the people of Biseni.

Dori said evaluation of the extent of the destruction was an urgent action to guide anyone or groups coming with support and relief.

“To those who are affected, we have started with a process, and it is a process to assess the level of damage and analyse the destruction, know how many affected. We would need a professional property evaluator to do that in no distant time. We will also follow up with international oil companies; follow up with government ministries, agencies and departments at federal and state levels to take urgent relief action. When I get back to Abuja, I will raise my voice on this natural disaster by a motion on the floor. The world needs to know what has befallen our people. I also call on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to respond immediately to this disaster and to all others that happened across the country. That is what government should do,” he said.

In his remarks Emelah expressed relief that no life was lost, adding however that electricity ought to be restored in the community immediately.