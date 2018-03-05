The Sun News
FG neglecting Rivers –Wike

— 5th March 2018

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for what he described as ‘neglect’ of the state for three years since assuming office.

Wike also took a swipe at the state chapter of the APC for failing to attract any developmental projects.

“The federal government has no tangible project in Rivers state after close to three years in government. These APC leaders from the state have been unable to attract a single project.

“If you know you cannot deliver projects to the people of Rivers state, you better keep quiet and allow us to develop the state,” he said on Saturday.

The governor made the comments shortly after he flagged off the construction of the Umueze-Umuogba-Umuokpurukpu-Umueke-Umunju-Umuellechi-Eberi road in Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

Recalling his service as a minister of State for Education, Wike said he was able to attract 22 key projects to the state and also grants for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic respectively.

While thanking the people of the state for their support, Wike also reiterated his administration’s support in improving the lives of the people.

He said his administration has linked Omuma communities to the National Grid while the General Hospital, Eberi is nearing completion.

“There is no way that Omuma council will not continue to benefit from key projects. The lawmaker representing Omuma State Constituency, Kelechi Nwogu has performed creditably and we can see his constituency project.

“Those who represented Omuma council in the past, what is their legacy. For this administration, we shall develop the area,” the governor said.

He said his administration has prudently managed resources and placed the development of the state ahead of other considerations.

