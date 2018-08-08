– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG
8th August 2018 - Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians
8th August 2018 - Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader
8th August 2018 - Kano APC crisis: 10 appointees resign, set to join PDP
8th August 2018 - 2009 pact: ASUU withdraws from ongoing renegotiation with FG
8th August 2018 - Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men
8th August 2018 - Checking the Zamfara violence
8th August 2018 - Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday
8th August 2018 - TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075
7th August 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
Home / Cover / National / FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG
SEIYEFA

FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG

— 8th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service.

The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment.

It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the acting President, Laolu Akande, in a short profile of Seiyefa released to journalists, said, “Mr. Matthew B. Seiyefa MNI, is the acting DSS boss following the sack of the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo today.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Lawal Daura arrested, detained

“Mr. Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa State, was before his new appointment the most senior director in the DSS – Assistant DG. He was also the Director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.

“With about 34 years of experience, Seiyefa has served in different capacities, including the State Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos States. Seiyefa is also a member of the National Institute.”

Seiyefa, had earlier arrived the presidential Villa in an official SUV, by 4 p.m., clutching a file and was received at the entrance by the ADC to the acting President.

He left the Villa at about 5:05 p.m. surrounded by security personnel attached to the presidential Villa.

Shortly after, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, also arrived, and walked briskly into Osinbajo’s office.

Magu, however was seen rushing out at about 4:40 p.m., while State House Correspondents tried to catch up with him for an interview.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun findings revealed that earlier, the acting President summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the sacked DG DSS, Lawal Daura, to explain the circumstances that led to the invasion of the National Assembly by security operatives.

But after the meeting, the DSS DG did not follow the normal exit route rather he was secretly taken out of the acting President’s office by police officers even without the knowledge of his aides that had accompanied him to the Villa.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEIYEFA

FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG

— 8th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service. The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment. It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of…

  • STAND UP TO DICTATORSHIP

    Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 8th August 2018

    “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world, this has never happened. Nigerians should not stand aloof…” • Condemns assault on National Assembly Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the siege on the National Assembly by security forces, urging Nigerians to rise against dictatorship of…

  • SENATE MINORITY LEADER

    Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

    — 8th August 2018

    In a letter, Akpabio simply said “this letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate Minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018. Ismail Omipidan Former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his position as the opposition leader in the senate. In a four paragraph…

  • APPOINTEES

    Kano APC crisis: 10 appointees resign, set to join PDP

    — 8th August 2018

    The appointees tendered their resignation letters in the wake of similar resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar. Desmond Mgbo, Kano No fewer than 10 different top appointees and aides of Kano State Government have tendered their resignation letters. The appointees tendered their resignation letters in the wake of similar resignation of the former…

  • RENEGOTIATION

    2009 pact: ASUU withdraws from ongoing renegotiation with FG

    — 8th August 2018

    ASUU’s NEC approved the decision of ASUU team to withdraw from the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement as a result of Dr. Wale Babalakin’s insistence on the commercialisation of tertiary education in the country. Judex Okoro, Calabar The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has finally withdrawn from…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share