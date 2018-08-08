Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service. The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment. It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice.” The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the acting President, Laolu Akande, in a short profile of Seiyefa released to journalists, said, “Mr. Matthew B. Seiyefa MNI, is the acting DSS boss following the sack of the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo today. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Lawal Daura arrested, detained

“Mr. Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa State, was before his new appointment the most senior director in the DSS – Assistant DG. He was also the Director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja. “With about 34 years of experience, Seiyefa has served in different capacities, including the State Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos States. Seiyefa is also a member of the National Institute.” Seiyefa, had earlier arrived the presidential Villa in an official SUV, by 4 p.m., clutching a file and was received at the entrance by the ADC to the acting President. He left the Villa at about 5:05 p.m. surrounded by security personnel attached to the presidential Villa.