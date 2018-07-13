– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - FG to name owners of 200 illegally acquired Abuja assets
13th July 2018 - PDP marches against police
13th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: PDP, APC trade words over election funds
13th July 2018 - APC: Galadima goes to court
13th July 2018 - Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC
13th July 2018 - Boko Haram kills 5, hoists flag in Adamawa
13th July 2018 - IPOB warns Miyetti Allah
13th July 2018 - Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate
13th July 2018 - Tanker drivers’ strike: NPA to sanction erring shipping firms over holding bays
13th July 2018 - FIFA investigates Croatia, Nigeria match
Home / National / FG to name owners of 200 illegally acquired Abuja assets
ILLEGALLY ACQUIRED PROPERTY

FG to name owners of 200 illegally acquired Abuja assets

— 13th July 2018

The Federal Government has promised to release the names of 200 individuals who own property purchased with illegally-acquired funds.

Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, said this at the “Tackling corruption through improving transparency in property ownership” Project, held by the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), in Abuja, yesterday on Thursday.

Obono-Obla, who is also the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, also launched ANEEJ’s new online platform ‘Properti Tracka,’ which will aid in tracking down the illegal properties.

He described the platform as being one of the single most important contributions towards the fight against corruption.

“Anybody who has taken what doesn’t belong to him should return it to Nigeria or else, face being tracked down. Properti Tracka will expose those who have taken what belongs to the entire Nigerian populace.

“We will start by making available to the public the 200 names of those who own massive properties in Maitama, Abuja, most of whom are highly placed people in the country, some in the government, some in past governments. If they cannot explain where they got the money to build such massive properties, they should quietly return it back to the state.”

ANEEJ Executive Director, David Ugolor, explained that Properti Tracka will help unveil owners of these and more properties and find out whether they are actually paying appropriate taxes to the government.

“The Properti Tracka is a citizen tool to identify these owners of illegally-acquired properties and also to push for clean property in Nigeria.

“The source of building the property must be from a genuine source. We will work with federal agencies, the tax office, and law enforcement agencies as well.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ILLEGALLY ACQUIRED PROPERTY

FG to name owners of 200 illegally acquired Abuja assets

— 13th July 2018

The Federal Government has promised to release the names of 200 individuals who own property purchased with illegally-acquired funds. Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, said this at the “Tackling corruption through improving transparency in property ownership” Project, held by the African Network for Environment and Economic…

  • PDP MARCH AGAINST POLICE

    PDP marches against police

    — 13th July 2018

    Protests Ekiti teargas incidence in Abuja, other states Says 2019 elections under threat Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Billy Graham Abel, Yola, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Judex Okoro, Calabar, Raphael Ede, Enugu, Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Linus Oota, Lafia Twenty-four hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was allegedly brutalised by security…

  • ELECTION FUNDS

    Ekiti Guber: PDP, APC trade words over election funds

    — 13th July 2018

    N18bn was moved through Akure Airport – PDP It’s untrue, says Fayemi campaign Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Prof. Kolapo Eleka, on Thursday alleged that the Federal Government moved N18 billion cash into Ekiti State through Akure airport, meant to allegedly induce the electorate during Saturday’s poll….

  • GALADIMA

    APC: Galadima goes to court

    — 13th July 2018

    Seeks cancelation of Oshiomhole’s election as APC chair The Buba Galadima-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court with a writ of summons, asking the court to nullify the June 23 national convention of the party. In the suit, Galadima specifically asked the court to…

  • SENATOR ADAMU

    Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC

    — 13th July 2018

    Senate president keeps mum Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West in the Eighth Senate, has described the “reformed” All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a breakaway faction of the ruling party, as a 419 group. Adamu told newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, that Senate President, Bukola Saraki seems to be the brain behind the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share