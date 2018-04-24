The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - FG mulls policies to tackle indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste
24th April 2018 - Nigeria’s economy has investment opportunities beyond oil –Udoma
24th April 2018 - NNPC partners APWEN to boost science, technology education
24th April 2018 - FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu
24th April 2018 - Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres
24th April 2018 - CAF President Ahmad congratulates Salah for PFA honour
24th April 2018 - NFF seals Eagles sponsorship deal with TVS
24th April 2018 - …As electoral committee commences work
24th April 2018 - Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job
24th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Igali thanks Govs Wike, Dickson for support
Home / Business / FG mulls policies to tackle indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste
plastic

FG mulls policies to tackle indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste

— 24th April 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja 

The Federal Government said it has developed a national strategy to phase out non-biodegradable plastics and was presently developing a national policy on plastic waste management.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, stated this in Abuja as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Earth Day with the theme, “End Plastic Pollution.”

In the press statement, Jubril added that the implementation of a National Plastic Waste Recycling Programme to establish plastic waste recycling plants across the country in partnership with state governments is in progress.

According to him, “eight plants have already been completed and handed over to the states of location, while 18 others are at various stages of completion. The Federal Government is also collaborating with states to establish plastic waste recycling plants under the community-based waste management programme of the Ministry. 

“Two plants have been completed in Ilorin, Kwara State, one in Lokoja, Kogi State, while work on another is ongoing in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. Other locations include Bola Jari in Gombe State and Leda Jari in Kano State.

Jubril added that government was exploring the possibility of banning plastic bags after developing alternatives, while encouraging household and community recycling of plastic bottles as a matter community action and state legislation.

The Minister, while emphasising on the exigency requiring snap decisions, urged the public to use the weekend to celebrate the planet and take action to protect it by ending plastic pollution.  

“Plastic pollution is poisoning our oceans and land, injuring marine life and affecting our health.” 

In her remarks, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Dr. Cristiana Pasca Palmer, stressed the need to ban plastic bags, saying unless steps are taken, the problem woulds not going away.

“Unless we take these steps, the problem is not going away. In 1950, the world’s population of 2.5 billion produced 1.5 million tons of plastic; in 2016, a global population of more than 7 billion people produced over 300 million tons of plastic. 

“Plastic pollution is now an ever-present challenge. We can see plastics floating in our rivers, ocean, and lagoons, littering our landscapes and affecting our health and, the future of billions of children and youth. We have all contributed to this problem, mostly unknowingly and we must work to reduce and ultimately end plastic pollution,” she said. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

plastic

FG mulls policies to tackle indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste

— 24th April 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja  The Federal Government said it has developed a national strategy to phase out non-biodegradable plastics and was presently developing a national policy on plastic waste management. The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, stated this in Abuja as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Earth Day with…

  • Udoma

    Nigeria’s economy has investment opportunities beyond oil –Udoma

    — 24th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has disclosed that Nigeria has enormous investment opportunities beyond oil as it is being perceived by foreign investors. Udoma added that areas such as agriculture, education and sports could yield bountiful harvest for investors if properly harnessed.   Udoma, who stated this in…

  • NNPC

    NNPC partners APWEN to boost science, technology education

    — 24th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) are partnering to boost science and technology courses in primary and secondary schools across the country in their quest to grow future technologists. The collaboration focuses of grooming young girls in science, technology, mathematics and engineering,…

  • kachikwu

    FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu

    — 24th April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu As Nigerians continued to criticise Ministers and other government officials over their alleged absence at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit at the just concluded Spring Meetings of the World Bank Meeting in Washington DC, USA, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Monday, denied being in US as at the time of…

  • Lagos

    Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres

    — 24th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Government has warned property owners not to convert their residential buildings into religious centres in order to avoid Land Use Charge fees. Buildings used for religious worship are exempted from paying land use charges. The government, which spoke through the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, accused many  landlords in the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share