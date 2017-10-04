The Sun News
FG mulls deep seaport in Ondo

— 4th October 2017

• Fayemi briefs president on Ajaokuta Steel, Ikot Abasi aluminum firm

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government is considering building a deep seaport in Ondo State as part of efforts towards boosting the export of mineral resources. 

This formed the trust of the discussion when President Muhammadu Buhari met with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the Minister of Mineral Resources, Kayode Fayemi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting, Akeredolu and Fayemi said they discussed on issues on mineral resources development, particularly the need to build a deep sea port in Ondo State.

Akeredolu said the seaport in Ondo will contribute immensely to the export of mineral resources which is in large number in the state.

“We are asking that the country takes advantage of the natural resources in Ondo State and we have a seaport that is very germane to our export activities, in particular, our mineral deposits which we have in large number; and then we need to have a deep sea manning port and Ondo State is well suited for it. So, we impressed this on Mr. President on what we believe will be a lasting legacy if we are able to accomplish it in his own time,” he said.

Asked to put a future on the volume of mineral resources that the state currently exports through other ports that will warrant a deep seaport in Ondo State, Akeredolu said:

“You just look at the volume of natural resources that we are exporting through any port in Nigeria. The total volume is still not so high; the moment it gets high, we will need a deep seaport, where we will even have a modern ship berth. We do not have any where in this country today, where big ship can berth, not in Lagos or Calabar. That is why what you see is that so many of the ships will berth in the high sea while the smaller ones will be used to take the goods there or bring the goods from the ship. And that is why we need a deep seaport, where the biggest ship in the world can berth, and that is Ondo state.”

Also speaking on the importance of the deep seaport, Fayemi reiterated that the future of the country’s diversification lies in solid minerals, especially with countries planning to jettison the use of fuel for batteries in vehicles in 20 years from now.

“We are emphasising solid minerals development as a vehicle for diversification, an agenda of Mr. President, if we look at the role that would play in the future in the  non-oil sector.

“Now, we are talking about our oil wealth going down; at the same time we are talking, other countries are talking about manufacturing cars that will not use fuel in the next two decades. What will these cars be using? If you look at the Tesla vehicles out there now, they are all battery powered, and where will the battery power come from? It will come from lead, lithium and cobalt; these are things we have in abundance in Nigeria. So, although we may lose out on oil, it doesn’t mean a zero-sum gain, we may be gaining other things which Mr. President is keen on.

“Mineral resources has contributed significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue. This year alone, we have exceeded the target given to us. If you look at the Bureau of Statistics report, you will see that the two sectors which have contributed immensely to the GDP are agriculture and solid minerals.”

The minister said he also gave an update on Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Aluminum Smelting Company in Ikot Abasi.

“The president requested for update on Ajaokuta and the Aluminum Smelting Company in Ikot Abasi. I came to brief him on the development to ensure these companies are back to life.

“I told him about the efforts Mr. Vice President has made to ensure we have a definitive solution to the sale of Aluminum Smelting Company in Ikot Abasi; and for us to move forward in the resolution and agreement reached on Ajaokuta Steel, so we can get ready for the second concession. We have appointed an adviser and a new leadership there because the term of the last leadership has expired. Those were the things we updated Mr. President on,” Fayemi said.

