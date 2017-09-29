The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects
29th September 2017 - StarTimes congratulates Nigeria at 57
29th September 2017 - FAAC: Federal, states, LGAs share N637.7bn in September
29th September 2017 - PDP primaries and confidence rebound for Ugwuanyi
29th September 2017 - 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid
29th September 2017 - What else does Kalu want?
29th September 2017 - Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi
29th September 2017 - 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 
29th September 2017 - Fraudsters soliciting funds on fake Obaseki website, social media
29th September 2017 - Catholic church rejects ransom bid to free priest
Home / Business / FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects

FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects

— 29th September 2017

By Nwadigwe Nitzack

the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday, said the Federal Government would float fresh eurobond to raise $2.5 billion before the end of 2017.

Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, who made this known at the 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference and Awards, organised by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in Lagos said the borrowing would enable the country to bridge the gap in the 2017 budget currently facing liquidity problem to finance some capital projects.

She said the proposed eurobond issuance would complement the $1.5 billion raised from the international market in March 2017.

Ms. Oniha said the nation’s treasury bills portfolio presently stands at N3.7 trillion, but that DMO plans to refinance it with foreign borrowing to reduce pressure on the domestic market.

She said that Nigeria needed to build stronger and responsive institutions that could support infrastructure agenda of the government, which had proposed to channel new borrowings into the capital investments instead of consumption.

“The debt ratio is not tangible and adequate components of borrowing because it is not going into funding others than capital investment. Let us channel new borrowings into capital investment instead of consumption,” she said. On the N100 billion Sukuk bond, the DG said that the Federal Government had identified 25 road projects to be funded with the proceeds. She said that among the roads listed are Ore-Sagamu Road, Kaduna Bypass, Enugu-Port-Harcourt Road, Kano-Maiduguri and Benin-Lokoja Road, among others.

According to her, government has also decided to finance other trunk A roads, which will provide the needed support to accelerate the nation’s developmental goals.

She said that Nigeria should build stronger and responsive institutions that could support infrastructure agenda of the government. “We need to build the business in terms of products that meet specific needs of investors,” she said.

Ms. Oniha said that acceptance of the offer was an indication of the viability of the instrument as an investment option as well as a demonstration of utmost faith in the economy. She also commended the Federal Government for the policy support that led to the success of the initial offer.

The DMO boss said that it had been encouraged to introduce new instruments to aid government’s funding, saying investment experts are optimistic that with the issuance, a new instrument would have been introduced to Nigeria’s capital market. She said the new instrument would add to the variety of products available for domestic issuers and investors.

Investors in the offer, which closed on September 22, with a seven-year tenor, included pension funds, banks, fund managers and retail investors.

The N100 billion Sukuk bond issued by the Federal Government was oversubscribed by about N6 billion. The seven-year Sukuk attracted a subscription of N105.88 billion according to the DMO.

 

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects

— 29th September 2017

By Nwadigwe Nitzack the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday, said the Federal Government would float fresh eurobond to raise $2.5 billion before the end of 2017. Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, who made this known at the 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference and Awards, organised by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in…

  • StarTimes congratulates Nigeria at 57

    — 29th September 2017

    The Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Justin Zhang, is congratulating Nigerians in a goodwill message to mark the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary. A statement signed by the StarTimes CEO,  Justin Zhang, stated that Nigeria’s greatness cannot be halted, irrespective of any challenges the country may have.  He noted that the…

  • FAAC: Federal, states, LGAs share N637.7bn in September

    — 29th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) yesterday disclosed that three tiers of government shared N637.704 billion in September this year.  The money came from Value Added Tax (VAT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) and dwarfs the N467.852 billion shared by the three tiers of government in August….

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • What else does Kalu want?

    — 29th September 2017

    By Ebere Wabara IT is common knowledge that Forbes international magazine lists our subject today as one of the 50 richest Africans. At the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998, he donated N500 million to the party. This intervention alone vitiates the power drunkenness of latter-day peripheral and provincial members of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share