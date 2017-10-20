FG moves to name looters

Buhari orders Information, Justice ministries, EFCC, ICPC to compile list

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all relevant agencies to compile documents on names of all looters and make the list public.

The directive is in compliance with an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which ordered the federal government to release names of high-ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered.

The suit was initiated by SERAP, based on government’s disclosure in 2016, of funds recovered from some high-ranking public officials and private individuals. Government ddid not appeal the ruling.

On July 5, 2017, Justice Hadiza Shagari made the order following a Freedom of Information (FOI) suit by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Shehu Malami (SAN) disclosed this at a meeting with a SERAP delegation, in his office, in Abuja, yesterday.

The AGF confirmed the meeting with SERAP and the president’s directive to Daily Sun, yesterday.

However, he did not give a timeline for the publication but gave a condition: As as long as it does not amount to sub judice.

The court also ordered the federal government to detail the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.

Last year, the Ministry of Information and Culture published details of the recoveries, which showed that N78,325,354,631.82, $185,119,584.61, £3,508,355.46 and €11, 250 were recovered between May 29, 2015 and May 25, 2016.

Also released were recoveries under interim forfeiture, which were a combination of cash and assets, during the same period: N126,563,481,095.43, $9,090,243,920.15, £2,484,447.55 and €303,399.17.

Anticipated repatriation from foreign countries totalled: $321,316,726.1, £6,900,000 and €11,826.11.

The ministry also announced that 239 non-cash recoveries were made during the one-year period. The non-cash recoveries are – farmlands, plots of land, uncompleted buildings, completed buildings, vehicles and maritime vessels.

SERAP Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, reiterated the latest development in a statement, yesterday.

“We had a very productive meeting with Mr Malami, discussing among other critical issues, the need for the government to obey the judgment delivered in July by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by SERAP. Mr. Malami informed us that president Buhari has directed the inistry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and other relevant agencies involved in the recovery of looted funds to promptly put the documents together with a view to fully and promptly enforcing the judgment by Justice Shagari.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the attorney general of the Federation and look forward to working with him as the government strives to enforce this very important judgment. We hope that the implementation of the judgment will now happen sooner rather than later. We believe that effectively implementing the judgment will be a victory for the rule of law, show the way forward in the fight against corruption and impunity of perpetrators in the country, as well as demonstrate Buhari’s oft-repeated commitment to tackling the problem of grand corruption,” Mumuni added.