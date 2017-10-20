The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - “The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja
20th October 2017 - NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn
20th October 2017 - $1.2bn debt: 13 banks hire Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile
20th October 2017 - Nigeria among worst places to do business –LCCI
20th October 2017 - Reps probe FG’s N895bn payment to NBET, DisCos
20th October 2017 - Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court
20th October 2017 - Johannesburg Stock Exchange suspends trading in Oando’s shares
20th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Vote Obiano without violence, APGA tells electorate
Home / Cover / National / FG moves to name looters

FG moves to name looters

— 20th October 2017

Buhari orders Information, Justice ministries, EFCC, ICPC to compile list

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all relevant agencies to compile documents on names of all looters and make the list public.

The directive is in compliance with an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which ordered the federal government to release names of high-ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered.

The suit was initiated by SERAP, based on government’s disclosure in 2016, of funds recovered from some high-ranking public officials and private individuals. Government ddid not appeal the ruling.

On July 5, 2017, Justice Hadiza Shagari made the order following a Freedom of Information (FOI) suit by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,  Abukabar Shehu Malami (SAN) disclosed this at a meeting with a SERAP delegation, in his office, in Abuja, yesterday.

The AGF confirmed the meeting with SERAP and the president’s directive to Daily Sun, yesterday.

However, he did not give a timeline for the publication but gave a condition: As as long as it does not amount to sub judice.

The court also ordered the federal government to detail the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.

Last year, the Ministry of Information and Culture published details of the recoveries, which showed that N78,325,354,631.82, $185,119,584.61, £3,508,355.46 and €11, 250 were recovered between May 29, 2015 and May 25, 2016.

Also released were recoveries under interim forfeiture, which were a combination of cash and assets, during the same period: N126,563,481,095.43,   $9,090,243,920.15, £2,484,447.55 and €303,399.17.

Anticipated repatriation from foreign countries totalled: $321,316,726.1, £6,900,000 and €11,826.11.

The ministry also announced that 239 non-cash recoveries were made during the one-year period. The non-cash recoveries are – farmlands, plots of land, uncompleted buildings, completed buildings, vehicles and maritime vessels.

SERAP Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, reiterated the latest development in a statement, yesterday.

“We had a very productive meeting with Mr Malami, discussing among other critical issues, the need for the government to obey the judgment delivered in July by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by SERAP. Mr. Malami informed us that president Buhari has directed the inistry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and other relevant agencies involved in the recovery of looted funds to promptly put the documents together with a view to fully and promptly enforcing the judgment by Justice Shagari.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the attorney general of the Federation and look forward to working with him as the government strives to enforce this very important judgment. We hope that the implementation of the judgment will now happen sooner rather than later. We believe that effectively implementing the judgment will be a victory for the rule of law, show the way forward in the fight against corruption and impunity of perpetrators in the country, as well as demonstrate Buhari’s oft-repeated commitment to tackling the problem of grand corruption,” Mumuni added.

Post Views: 45
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. eb 20th October 2017 at 9:53 am
    Reply

    This is a welcome development. i support this move 1000 percent. please name all the enemies of this country. My major concern is this, please make sure the name covers both the APC members and the current ministers in this goverrment and all the former Head of State and democratic president especially the king of corruption that transfer his farm to the paradise of this world. God will not be happy to anyone that will sideline some people and name some people. God bless Nigeria.

    Please name all of them including the Ikoyi billions money, grass cutting contract, NNPC $25 billion underground contract. please expose all of them.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja

— 20th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja Lovers of theatre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be treated to a stage play this weekend, on Ola Rotimi’s classical novel, “The Gods Are Not to Blame”. Organisers of the event slated for the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, said the play was to rekindle people’s interest in…

  • NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide

    — 20th October 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have suspended their nationwide strike. The suspension was announced after a peace agreement was brokered between labour leaders, NEMA management and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. NEMA workers on Thursday shut down its offices nationwide to compel the management to…

  • 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

    — 20th October 2017

    Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido Thursday met with former military Head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition. The meeting, which was held   at the Minna  hill top residence of the former military leader, in Niger…

  • Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn

    — 20th October 2017

    As Senate drills Amaechi, Adeosun, others over $5.5bn loan request From Fred Itua, Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that it would require a total of $36 billion to complete its ongoing rail projects across various parts of the country. The revelation which was made by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, before the Senate…

  • $1.2bn debt: 13 banks hire Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile

    — 20th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye with Agency report The 13-bank consortium that raised about $1.2 billion for Etisalat Nigeria Limited (now 9mobile) in 2013 may have picked Barclays Bank to get new investors for the debt-laden firm, following their suspected link with Citigroup and Standard Bank earlier chosen for the role. Barclays was said to have started…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share