The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines
2nd July 2018 - 91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC
2nd July 2018 - 10 facts about LeBron James
2nd July 2018 - New Bauchi dep. gov. sworn in, vows to ensure re-election of Gov. Abubakar
2nd July 2018 - C’ River lawyers shut down courts, protest non-harmonisation of salary
2nd July 2018 - Fabinho pops to Sainsbury’s with wife as he prepares for his first training session
2nd July 2018 - Liverpool transfer news: Adam Lallana may leave because of Jurgen Klopp deals
2nd July 2018 - FG charges girl-child to embrace Science Education
2nd July 2018 - Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly in Nigeria, says FG
2nd July 2018 - Female doctors, journalists unite to stem drug abuse
Home / National / FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines
MINERALS

FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines

— 2nd July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

In its efforts to diversify and create a robust and self-sufficient economy, the Federal Government is making moves to finalise a solid minerals export guidelines in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Customs, NEPC, CBN, NPA, and other stakeholders.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who stated this during the official commissioning of AMRAN favoring incubation Centre and the graduation ceremony of successful trainees, in Abuja, said the issue of exporting unprocessed solid mineral products would be adequately taken care of in the document.

Bwari also said the establishment of gold refineries and faceting incubation centres in the country would go a long way in preventing gold and gemstone smuggling.

He said the centre would no doubt facilitate the training of youths in the art of gemstone and also result into job and wealth creation.

His words, “Nigeria is endowed with gold and gemstone resources located in several states that are currently exploited by ASM operations.

“These are mostly smuggled out of the country in unrefined, unprocessed form leading to massive losses of earning for Government and the producer as the gold, gemstones are mostly not appropriately priced.

Bwari commended AMRAN for their achievement in the gemstone subsector and enjoined them to adhere to the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2017 and its pursuant Regulations, 2011.

He added that there should be in place a transparent and competitive pricing mechanism that would facilitate patronage by gemstone producers and dealers.

In his remarks, Chairman of AMRN Mining Company, Alhaji Lamba Zannnah, said the Incubation Centre was the first for Gemstone Faceting in Abuja.

He said that a significant proportion of Minerals produced by Nigeria is exported in an unprocessed form to Countries which included Hong kong, Thailand, Germany, China, USA.

The AMRAN Chairman said the centre has the capacity to train up to 500 youths annually to be good cutters in addition to other gemstone value chain agent.

Zannah urged the government to recognise the potentials of the incubating centre and give financial support in form of grant and soft loans from the Solid Minerals Development Funds or any other source to facilitate early reaping of the benefits from the subsector and its upstream and downstream industries.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MINERALS

FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines

— 2nd July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja In its efforts to diversify and create a robust and self-sufficient economy, the Federal Government is making moves to finalise a solid minerals export guidelines in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Customs, NEPC, CBN, NPA, and other stakeholders. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who stated…

  • FRSC

    91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC

    — 2nd July 2018

    NAN The Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Monday that no fewer than 91 persons died in road crashes in Ogun in the first quarter of 2018. Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this in an interview, in Ota, Ogun State. Oladele said that during the same period…

  • BAUCHI

    New Bauchi dep. gov. sworn in, vows to ensure re-election of Gov. Abubakar

    — 2nd July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State now has a new deputy with the swearing in of Arch. Audu Sule Katagum as Deputy Governor, on Monday. Former deputy governor Engineer Nuhu Gidado, resigned a month ago after three years in office. Katagum was screened and confirmed as deputy governor by the State…

  • LAWYERS

    C’ River lawyers shut down courts, protest non-harmonisation of salary

    — 2nd July 2018

    Judex OKoro, Calabar Lawyers, under the aegis of Law Officers’ Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Cross River State branch, on Monday, shut down courts in Cross River demanding for immediate implementation of harmonised salary. The lawyers, working in the state ministry of justice, were piqued that the Cross River State Government had failed to implement the…

  • SCIENCE

    FG charges girl-child to embrace Science Education

    — 2nd July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, described as ‘almost invisible’ the efforts of female students in science education and challenged them to promote their representation in scientific and technological leadership. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, gave the charge when he received the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share