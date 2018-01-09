The Sun News
FG monetises N.28b vehicle allowance for Obasanjo, Jonathan, IBB, others

….Vehicles for Atiku, others to gulp N.21bn

The Federal Government, in 2017, paid out a sum of N40 million in lieu of purchase of vehicles for former Heads of State and presidents, it has emerged.

According to the financial report submitted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to the House of Representatives Committee on Inter-governmental Affairs, the sum of N40 million was monetised out of total sum of N210 million proposed for procurement of vehicles for seven former presidents and Heads of State in the 2017 budget.

Mustapha appeared before the committee as part of the 2017/2018 budget defence for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The beneficiaries included: former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Shagari, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

Aside from the N170 million yet to be disbursed to the beneficiaries, an additional N96 million was proposed for procurement of vehicles in the 2018 budget estimates for the select group.

In the case of former Vice-Presidents, such as former Vice Presidents Namadi Sambo,  Atiku Abubakar, the total sum of N210 million was proposed for procurement of vehicles for them, with the sum of N120.090 million released in 2017.

This is as a balance of N90 million was proposed under the same sub-head  in 2018 budget estimate submitted to the National Assembly.

The proposed procurement were part of the N2.492 billion and N2.492 billion capital expenditure for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

While reacting to the presentation, the lawmakers queried the proposed N18.360 million for purchase of 27 laptop computer (Mac Book) in 2018, the N,995,190,118 allocated for the purchase of security equipment, N64 million for purchase of monitoring trucks, N316 million for purchase of motor vehicles; N124 million for four 18-seater buses and two 30- seater buses.

Mustapha also explained that the MacBook computers are to be used  in the Council Chamber as the Federal Government seeks to improve on e-compliance level.

The sum of N130 million was also proposed for procurement of two of Toyota Land Cruiser-Prado Jeeps, the sum of N65.551 million for ambulance and clinic equipment, while the sum of N170 million was proposed for Independence/Democracy Day celebrations, for 2018.

‎Other proposed expenditure for 2018 include: N1.734 billion for political appointees, N760.277 million for honorarium and sitting allowance,  N133.421 million for welfare packages, N88.65 million for purchase of office furniture and fittings, N18.36 million for purchase of computers and N456.64 million for computer software acquisition.

 

  • NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

    — 9th January 2018

    (NAN) The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination results. The Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, announced the results on Tuesday at its headquarters in Minna.  ‎ ‎ Uwakwe said that a total of 42,985‎ candidates registered for the examination and 42, 429 wrote…

  • Herdsmen killings: Army deploys special forces in Benue, Nasarawa

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Army has deployed special forces to Benue and Nasarawa states to confront the spate of killings emanating from herdsmen-farmers’ clashes. Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday, during the presentation of farm implements and items to the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches, at…

  • Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Bianca Iboma A former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has said that poor educational funding is a major hindrance to economic development in Nigeria. Prof. Bello made the observation while delivering a lecture titled ‘Private Education in Nigeria, sustainability in the next 50 years’. He gave the lecture to mark the…

  • Libyan returnees may include terrorists – NEMA DG

    — 9th January 2018

    …16,387 deported to Nigeria in 2017 – Immigration CG …Ss Onyeama says very influential, powerful people behind Libyan trafficking From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has said that terrorists might be amongst Nigerians being evacuated from Libya to Nigeria. This was even as the Comptroller-General of Immigration,…

