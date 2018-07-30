FG issues Water Use licence to KHEDCO

– The Sun News
Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has issued the Water Use Licence to the Kano Hydro and Energy Development Company (KHEDCO), to enable it boost the country’s electricity.

Executive Director of Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), Reuben Habu, who issued the licence recently, in Abuja, affirmed that the firm had met with the technical requirements.

Habu also explained that “One of the Water Use licence issued is for 10MW Tiga Hydroelectric Power plant station located at Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state.

“Their source of water is Kano River and annual water abstraction threshold (m) is 1.9 billion cubic meters Tiga dam storage reservoir.

“While the second Water Use Licence is for 6MW Challawa Hydroelectric power plant station located in Karaye, Kano State which the source of water is the Challawa River and the purpose of abstraction /impoundment/diversion is hydroelectric power generation and the annual water abstraction threshold of 904,000,000 cubic meters Challawa Dam storage Reservoir.

In his remarks, KHEDCO Managing Partner, Engr. Salihu Auta, expressed appreciation, pledging that the company will not deviate from judiciously utilising the licence for which it is meant for.

