The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister
15th December 2017 - DPR budgets N405m for foreign trips, adverts
15th December 2017 - el-Rufai lauds Kaduna Reps
15th December 2017 - 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets
15th December 2017 - Ajimobi presents N267.4b Appropriation Bill for 2018
15th December 2017 - Mogajis give new kings 7 days to withdraw ultimatum against Olubadan
15th December 2017 - PDP mends fences with South West leaders
15th December 2017 - COVER TODAY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2017
15th December 2017 - Why I stepped aside as COSON Chairman –Tony Okoroji
15th December 2017 - Movie legend, Eddy Ugboma plans big for 77th birthday
Home / National / FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister

FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister

— 15th December 2017

FG invests N180bn on National Science, Technology, Innovation 2030 – Minister

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the Federal Government is committed to investing N180 billion to ensure successful implementation of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) 2030.

Onu said this at the ongoing 15th meeting of the National Council on Science and Technology in Benin.

He said the amount, which would be over a period of three budget years, would be in the short term basis of the roadmap.

Onu said the ministry was keen on implementing the roadmap, in collaboration with wide variety of stakeholders, including public and private research development centres.

He expressed optimism that the implementation of the planned NSTIR 2030 programmes and increased investment in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) would help actualise Nigeria’s dream to join the top 20 of technologically advanced countries in the world.

Onu noted that though the country was yet to reach its full potentials in the deployment of STI deliverables into projects and programmes due to some identified challenges, it had been able to attain some mileage within the past few years.

He also said that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 to 2020 recently launched by the present administration, focused on macroeconomic policy improvement, economic diversification, competitiveness, improvement, social inclusion and job creation.

The Minister said that the ERGP targeted that the Nigerian economy would recover strongly with a GDP growth of seven per cent, driven by non oil sector growth of 7.2 per cent by 2020.

This, he said, would also help in the steady expansion of the agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, adding that approximately 15 million net jobs would be created with poverty reduction from 61 per cent to 50-55 per cent by 2020.

Onu said the ministry was committed to playing its required role in ensuring that the ERGP strategies were STI driven and successfully implemented.

He said that the theme of the meeting “Nigerian Economy Driven by Science and Innovation”, was apt and captured the new direction the country had resolved to follow, in the quest to revive and strengthen the economy.

Onu explained that it was aimed at “helping to strengthen and diversify the economy in a sustainable manner by encouraging the harnessing and application of STI apparatus in the Nation’s development process’’. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister

— 15th December 2017

FG invests N180bn on National Science, Technology, Innovation 2030 – Minister Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the Federal Government is committed to investing N180 billion to ensure successful implementation of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) 2030. Onu said this at the ongoing 15th meeting of the…

  • DPR budgets N405m for foreign trips, adverts

    — 15th December 2017

    …Senators kick From: Fred Itua, Abuja Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Thursday, shocked members of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), with a budget proposal of N355 million and N50 million for foreign trips and advertisements fir the agency in the 2018 fiscal year. The committee chairman, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, vowed…

  • el-Rufai lauds Kaduna Reps

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai if Kaduna State, on Thursday, commended members of the House of Representatives from the state for significant collaborative efforts in moving the state forward. The governor also challenged the lawmakers to continue to see interests of the state above personal and primordial interests. According to statement by…

  • 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets

    — 15th December 2017

    Major streets of Abuja were, on Thursday, adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019. The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters. The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse…

  • Ajimobi presents N267.4b Appropriation Bill for 2018

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Iyo State, on Thursday, presented a budget proposal of N267.4billion to the state House of Assembly for 2018 fiscal year. The appropriation bill tagged: Budget of Stabilisation, is N60.4billion higher than the N207billion 2017 budget proposal. For 2018, the total recurrent revenue was put at N213.3billion, and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share