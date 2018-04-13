The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate
13th April 2018 - Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief
13th April 2018 - Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma
13th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity
13th April 2018 - Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term
13th April 2018 - Police nab most wanted Amalgamated Niger Deita Avengers commanders 
13th April 2018 - Electoral Act: Wike canvasses override of Buhari’s veto
13th April 2018 - Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 6 months
13th April 2018 - PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP
13th April 2018 - 25 killed in fresh attack in Taraba
Home / Business / FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate
Fg

FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate

— 13th April 2018

Maduka Nweke

About N224.30 billion of pension funds representing about 2.89 per cent of pension assets has been invested in the real estate sector of the economy going by statements from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

PenCom, decision followed pressures from stakeholders urging the regulator not to allow pension funds to be lying idle in the vault but to allow Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to invest the growing pension assets in the housing industry, particularly in real estate, in addition to investing it in infrastructure.

The total pension assets as at January 31, 2018, under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), according to Commission, rose to N7.737 trillion as against the total of N5.14 trillion it stood as at October 2015.

The PFAs have invested these funds in different classes of assets, with a total of N224.30 billion only being invested in real estate. This, according to some pension experts, is as a result of the toxic nature of the sector and inability to provide adequate risk mitigation tools to guide the investment of pension assets in the sector.

The Commission, in a statement in its website stated that, “pension fund managers in Nigeria are amenable to investing part of the pension funds in infrastructure and real estate through viable and secure investible outlets.”

The Acting Director General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, had emphasised the imperative of timely payment of retirement benefits of workers in order not to compromise their comfort after their active working period, which she described as the main objective of saving towards retirement,” she noted.

She said that the Commission had recently made a presentation to the National Economic Council (NEC)where it highlighted the numerous benefits that states could derive under the CPS. She stated that based on the feedback at the presentation, the commission would also enhance its technical support to the states for speedy compliance.

She agreed that many states in the federation had adopted the CPS and were at various stages of its implementation. “The Pension Reform Act 2014 gives additional impetus for participation in the CPS by explicitly prescribing the coverage of states and local government employees, in addition to the federal public service and private sector,” she said.

The PenCom boss said the scorecard for the North-West Zone was encouraging, adding that there were some implementation milestones that should be attained by respective states. She stressed the need for all the states and local governments in the North-West Zone that were yet to adopt or implement the CPS to immediately comply in order to avail their employees of the numerous benefits of the scheme, while avoiding huge future pension liabilities.

She said the need for more efficiency in managing finances has never been greater than now, given the lean available public resources.

“The adoption of CPS by states is one effective tool of managing finances by paying monthly pension contributions into employees’ RSAs as opposed to settling these huge liabilities at the point of retirement, being the case in the Defined Benefit Scheme,” she said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fg

FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate

— 13th April 2018

Maduka Nweke About N224.30 billion of pension funds representing about 2.89 per cent of pension assets has been invested in the real estate sector of the economy going by statements from the National Pension Commission (PenCom). PenCom, decision followed pressures from stakeholders urging the regulator not to allow pension funds to be lying idle in…

  • Naval

    Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief

    — 13th April 2018

    With the dearth of decent and affordable accommodation biting harder among Nigerians coupled with the attendant escalating cost of rents, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, recently said that only 30 per cent of the officers, representing 6,000 personnel have permanent accommodation. Ibas, who spoke during the commissioning of the Nigerian…

  • Danjuma

    Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma

    — 13th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Former minister of defence, General T. Y Danjuma, has been advised to ask God for forgiveness, for telling Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of attacks by armed men. A member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, alleged that Danjuma made a confessional…

  • Okorocha

    Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity

    — 13th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday performed a ground-breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi. This was to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lords’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church. He noted that by locating the university in the state, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has responded to his…

  • Enugu

    Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

    — 13th April 2018

    Workers and pensioners in Enugu State, under the auspices of the Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019. The endorsement was made yesterday, during a solidarity rally in support of good governance in the state, and in appreciation of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share