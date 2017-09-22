FG installs lab to track Nigeria’s crude oil

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal Government has installed a laboratory to track oil theft in the country, saying that crude oil theft would soon be a thing of the past.

The anti-theft laboratory was installed in Bayelsa State.

Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this, on Friday, during the commissioning of the ultra modern Bio-resources Laboratory complex and the livestock feed milling complex at the Bio-resources Development Centre (BIODEC), in Odi, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State.

He maintained that the quest for DNA for Nigeria crude oil would be soon be answered.

According to him, with the facility at the newly commissioned laboratory, oil theft would soon be a thing of the past, as the finger-printing of Nigeria crude oil would enable the country to track its crude oil anywhere when stolen and solve the problem of economic sabotage.

Onu, also speaking during a courtesy call on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, said that the Federal Government had concluded plans to establish an Oil and Gas Institute in the state.

According to him citing of the institute in Bayelsa State was due to the immense contributions of the state to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria,

While pointing out that the institute when completed would improve manpower and reduce unemployment not only in the region but in the country as whole, he added that the institute would not only create employments opportunities but will also develop skills in the oil and gas sector which will help revamp the nation economy.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Institute, Josiah Habu, said the target of the research center was to bring reliability, quality, originality, innovation and novelty to research and development.

He said the commissioning of the facilities had officially open the gateway to a higher level of Bio-resources prospecting and processing to new products and services to support local content and bio-economy to diversify the sources of income or collective good.

Habu echoing the words of the minister affirmed, “For a start, the quest for the DNA of Nigeria crude oil will soon be answered, to enable doe tracking of Nigeria crude oil flow globally, hence solve national problem of economic sabotage.”