The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - FG includes family planning in economic recovery plan
11th September 2017 -
11th September 2017 - Gory tales at military rights violation probe
11th September 2017 - You are ineffective, Ortom tells FERMA
11th September 2017 - $700m raised to address humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region
11th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma knocks out power supply in almost half of Florida
11th September 2017 - Okowa, Wike, Udom discuss BRACED commissioned in Asaba
11th September 2017 - FG concessions Abuja, Lagos airports
11th September 2017 - I considered going on exile – Buhari
11th September 2017 - Patients pleads for end to doctor’s strike
Home / Cover / Health / FG includes family planning in economic recovery plan

FG includes family planning in economic recovery plan

— 11th September 2017

 

From Kemi Yesufu and Morgan Nsisong, Abuja

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Monday, disclosed that the federal government has included family planning in its Economic Recovery and Growth Policy.

At the opening of the 2017 session of the consultative meeting of family planning stakeholders in Abuja, Adewole, said government recognised the importance of building in population management into the plan.

This year’s meeting has its theme: “Investing in Family Planning, Key to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals.”

The minister also launched government’s four-year plan to improve how family planning is communicated nationwide.

This is as he formally presented the “Green Dot,” which is the new logo for family planning services across the country.

“We need to do three things: put resources, invest in growing people with extension to women and children, and invest in family planning.

“By adopting family planning in an aggressive manner, we will eliminate a third of maternal mortality,” Adewole said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Diene Keita, said, “Nigeria has made significant progress towards improving the health status of women and children in the last 15 years.”

The federal government has pledged $4 million every year until 2020 for the provision of contraceptives for public sector use, an increase from the $3 million committed from 2011 to 2014—and will also pay off backlog of commitments.

In 2016, state governments allocated more than $7 million in matching funds for family planning through loans disbursed under the Save One Million Lives.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG includes family planning in economic recovery plan

— 11th September 2017

  From Kemi Yesufu and Morgan Nsisong, Abuja Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Monday, disclosed that the federal government has included family planning in its Economic Recovery and Growth Policy. At the opening of the 2017 session of the consultative meeting of family planning stakeholders in Abuja, Adewole, said government recognised the importance of…

  • — 11th September 2017

    Lagos schools resume as SSANU, NAAT, NASU strikes shut varsities By Gabriel Dike Administrative works including health services in the universities were Monday crippled as the non academic staff commenced an indefinite strike to protest the non-implementation of its demands since 2009. In related development, the 2017/208 academic activities in nursery, primary and secondary schools…

  • Gory tales at military rights violation probe

    — 11th September 2017

      From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The presidential panel of inquiry on alleged human rights violation by the Nigerian Military commenced sitting Monday with gory tales from the Moon Valley Communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, who narrated how the entire population of about 30,000 people was allegedly sacked by the military. Represented…

  • You are ineffective, Ortom tells FERMA

    — 11th September 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) saddled with the responsibility with maintaining federal roads as ineffective over the years. The Governr who stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Government House Monday lampooned FERMA for claiming to have repaired a portion of the…

  • Hurricane Irma knocks out power supply in almost half of Florida

    — 11th September 2017

    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds weakened to 85 mph with additional weakening expected. As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share