FG includes family planning in economic recovery plan

From Kemi Yesufu and Morgan Nsisong, Abuja

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Monday, disclosed that the federal government has included family planning in its Economic Recovery and Growth Policy.

At the opening of the 2017 session of the consultative meeting of family planning stakeholders in Abuja, Adewole, said government recognised the importance of building in population management into the plan.

This year’s meeting has its theme: “Investing in Family Planning, Key to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals.”

The minister also launched government’s four-year plan to improve how family planning is communicated nationwide.

This is as he formally presented the “Green Dot,” which is the new logo for family planning services across the country.

“We need to do three things: put resources, invest in growing people with extension to women and children, and invest in family planning.

“By adopting family planning in an aggressive manner, we will eliminate a third of maternal mortality,” Adewole said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Diene Keita, said, “Nigeria has made significant progress towards improving the health status of women and children in the last 15 years.”

The federal government has pledged $4 million every year until 2020 for the provision of contraceptives for public sector use, an increase from the $3 million committed from 2011 to 2014—and will also pay off backlog of commitments.

In 2016, state governments allocated more than $7 million in matching funds for family planning through loans disbursed under the Save One Million Lives.