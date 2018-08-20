FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park

Civil and engineering works may soon commence in earnest on the second phase of the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State, as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the project.

The inauguration, according to a statement from the Ministry, took place at a recent Steering Committee session for the project held in Abuja.

The TWC comprises representatives from the developer, Alpha Grip Management Company (AGMC), led by Alpha Group from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its consortium partners like Power China.

Also on the list are other leading energy companies from Korea and China, along with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Delta State government.

Kachikwu tasked the committee to fast-track the project by identifying the major issues surrounding the development process and proffering suitable solutions to ensure smooth and timely execution of the gigantic project.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of AGMC, Mohamed Bayorh, who led the developer consortium hailed Kachikwu for what he described as visionary leadership and his burning desire to see that the project is completed on schedule.

He enjoined all stakeholders to work closely together to resolve some of the major key issues delaying the project such as adequate gas allocation and sand filling of the site.

The AGMC boss presented his firm’s development and implementation plan for the Gas Revolution Industrial Park to the Steering Committee.

He hinted that developer consortium has pooled over $10 billion, which was used for the successful first phase take-off of the project.