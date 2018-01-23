FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a planning committee to effectively ensure tourism in Nigeria showcases its best form to the entire world.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee at the Federal Secretariat, in Abuja, said it was organised for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) which is scheduled to hold, in Abuja.

The membership of the committee was drawn from departments/unit of the ministry; Minister of Information and Culture as the chairman, Permanent Secretary as the Vice Chairman. Others were directors of agencies under the ministry such as; International tourism, PPD, PCN, ECS, among others.

He added that the role of the committee was to execute a successful event with professional inputs and assistance from the ministry and UNWTO.

The meeting which has as its theme: tourism, statistics a catalyst for development” is scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja between 4th to 6th of June 2018.

Mohammed said the meeting would consolidate on the ongoing technical assistance by UNWTO In the implementation of the Nigeria tourism development master plan

According to him, “This meeting is principally a meeting of Africa ministers of tourism with delegates drawn from the 51 member states, executives of the UNWTO, international organizations, local and international media, experts as well as stakeholders from the public and private sectors

“The UNWTO CAF meeting we are planning to host provides us with the opportunity to protect Nigeria’s image as a safe and desirable destination for leisure and business as well as promote the country’s tourism products and services.