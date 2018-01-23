The Sun News
Latest
23rd January 2018 - Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police
23rd January 2018 - FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally
23rd January 2018 - Boko Haram: EU earmarks N54b for Borno communities
23rd January 2018 - Bayelsa: Gunmen storm Police Marine Post, kill 2 policemen, cart away rifles
23rd January 2018 - Egypt: Sami Anan calls off campaign following detention
23rd January 2018 - Trump unsure if GOP, Dems can reach deal before Feb. deadline
23rd January 2018 - Russian figure skater and ice dancer barred from Winter Olympics
23rd January 2018 - Facebook to double staff in fight against ‘Hate Speech’, propaganda
23rd January 2018 - FOR THE RECORDS: Obasanjo’s letter to President Buhari on State of Nation
23rd January 2018 - 2019: Conduct violence-free election, NYCN tasks INEC, FG
Home / National / FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally

FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally

— 23rd January 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a planning committee to effectively ensure tourism in Nigeria showcases its best form to the entire world.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee at the Federal Secretariat, in Abuja, said it was organised for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) which is scheduled to hold, in Abuja.

The membership of the committee was drawn from departments/unit of the ministry; Minister of Information and Culture as the chairman, Permanent Secretary as the Vice Chairman. Others were directors of agencies under the ministry such as; International tourism, PPD, PCN, ECS, among others.

He added that the role of the committee was to execute a successful event with professional inputs and assistance from the ministry and UNWTO.

The meeting which has as its theme: tourism, statistics a catalyst for development” is scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja between 4th to 6th of June 2018.

Mohammed said the meeting would consolidate on the ongoing technical assistance by UNWTO In the implementation of the Nigeria tourism development master plan

According to him, “This meeting is principally a meeting of Africa ministers of tourism with delegates drawn from the 51 member states, executives of the UNWTO, international organizations, local and international media, experts as well as stakeholders from the public and private sectors

“The UNWTO CAF meeting we are planning to host provides us with the opportunity to protect Nigeria’s image as a safe and desirable destination for leisure and business as well as promote the country’s tourism products and services.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police

— 23rd January 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, on Tuesday, declared that all those involved in the burning of the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, in Ilado, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, would not go unpunished. The police boss, who…

  • FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally

    — 23rd January 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a planning committee to effectively ensure tourism in Nigeria showcases its best form to the entire world. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee at the Federal Secretariat, in Abuja, said it was organised for the 61st meeting of the United Nations…

  • Boko Haram: EU earmarks N54b for Borno communities

    — 23rd January 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The European Union has earmarked €123 million (about N54 billion) to provide basic services for communities destroyed or affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. EU envoy to Nigeria and head of Cooperation, Kurl Cornelis, disclosed at the official launch of the EU support programme, in Maiduguri, on Tuesday, that the…

  • Bayelsa: Gunmen storm Police Marine Post, kill 2 policemen, cart away rifles

    — 23rd January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, January 23, attacked the Marine Police Post in Ogbia town, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state, killing two policemen in a gun battle that lasted two hours. The gunmen, suspected to be sea-pirates, also inflicted gun shots wounds on an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and carted…

  • FOR THE RECORDS: Obasanjo’s letter to President Buhari on State of Nation

    — 23rd January 2018

    ‘THE WAY OUT: A CLARION CALL FOR COALITION FOR NIGERIA MOVEMENT’ Special Press Statement By President Olusegun Obasanjo​ Since we are still in the month of January, it is appropriate to wish all Nigerians Happy 2018.  I am constrained to issue this special statement at this time considering the situation of the country.  Some of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share