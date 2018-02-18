The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people
18th February 2018 - Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS
18th February 2018 - Anambra community declares war against cultists
18th February 2018 - Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki
18th February 2018 - Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA
18th February 2018 - FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety
18th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies
18th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination
18th February 2018 - My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau
18th February 2018 - Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta
Home / National / FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety

FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety

— 18th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abike

The Federal Government has inaugurated two committees to develop policies towards improving workplace safety and health of public servants.

The committees have till the end of April to submit its report.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who inaugurated the committees in Abuja at the weekend, says the Joint Committee for the Development of a framework for the implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health and the Technical Committee for the Development of the Policy framework on public emergency management have two months to complete their assignment.

The joint committee has national policy on occupational safety and health and the employees compensation act as a working document, the technical committee is expected to develop the public service emergency management policy.

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is already implementing the employees compensation act 2010, which replaced the WORUMAN’s compensation act 2004,

She said  the essence of setting up a committee is not to duplicate functions between the Head of Service and NSITF, but to create more awareness among public servants on the  benefits of the scheme.

According to her, implementation of the outcome will enhance self-esteem and increase job satisfaction among public servants.

“Improving the well being of civil servants involves attending to a whole gamut of issues, including providing a healthy work environment, which guarantees the safety of workers at all times.

“In pursuant of this and to ensure the wellbeing and dignity of employees at work, the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health was developed.

“This was also followed by the signing into law of the Employees Compensation Act (ECA) 2010, which is being implemented by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF),” he said.

She said that the initiative was expected to provide the opportunity for civil servants and indeed the public service as a whole, to access the various benefits provided for in the ECA.

Oyo-Ita said that the technical committee members, who comprised of critical stakeholders from relevant organisations, were expected to develop the Public Service Emergency Management Policy.

She urged them to develop an action plan for the implementation of the Public Service Emergency Management Policy and to propose any other recommendations that would ensure effective implementation of the plan.

Oyo-Ita called on the Joint Committee members to examine the ECA 2010 and identify areas of collaboration between NSITF and the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The chairperson of both committees, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO), OHCSF, said that the committees would ensure a safe healthy work environment.

She said the objectives of her office was to promote international best practices in work environment and encourage social, cultural recreation and sporting activities for the benefits of public servants.

Mr. Badanga Lamido, who spoke on behalf of the committee members, assured the head of Service of their commitment to produce good results.

“The time of the initiative is apt and I want to assure you that we will put in our best and come up with result good report.’’

The Joint Committee for the Development of Framework for the Implementation of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) comprised 11 members from NSITF, Federal Ministries of Health and Labour and Employment.

The Technical Committee for the Development of Public Service Emergency Management Policy Framework comprised 12 members from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency, National Institute of Architects among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people

— 18th February 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have nabbed an ex convict, one Surajudeen Adeleke Balogun, for allegedly impersonating and using the picture of a Director of Finance in the state civil service to perpetuate fraud on Facebook. The suspect, a fashion designer and indigene of Ijebu Ode, had reportedly opened a Facebook account as…

  • Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS

    — 18th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that 2,478 road crashes occurred in the third quarter of 2017.  It reported that speed violations are the major cause of road crashes in the third quarter and it accounted for 44.51 percent of the total road crashes reported. The Bureau disclosed this in…

  • Anambra community declares war against cultists

    — 18th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The people of Ihiala community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, on Sunday, resolved to put an end to activities of cultists in the area. As part of measures to actualise this dream, a stakeholders’ meeting was held in the town to discuss measures to put an end to this…

  • Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

    — 18th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to the security of lives and property in every part of the country. He said the legislature would continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they live across the country. Saraki…

  • Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA

    — 18th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia No fewer than 50 persons lost their lives in the bloody herdsmen attacks on some communities in Nasarawa south senatorial zone of the state which comprises Keana, Obi, Awe, Doma and Lafia local government areas in the month of January 2018. Also, about 83 villages were completely burnt down to arches, property,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share