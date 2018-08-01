FG inaugurates committee on Katsina and Ogun flood

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has set up a special committee to undertake detailed assessment of the recent flood in Ogun and Katsina states, which will recommend appropriate remedial measures in addressing the plights of the affected communities.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who inaugurated the committee, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Ministry and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carryout detailed assessment of the damages caused by the flood in the identified states and recommend measures to assist the victims and remedy the losses.

NEMA Director General, Mustapha Maihaja, advised the committee to be diligent in the discharge of the assignment by working together with the Katsina and Ogun state governments to identify the affected persons and the extent of damages to property and ascertain interventions that may be required.

He said committee’s assignment was in line with the mandate of NEMA to find durable solution to the problem of flood through sensitisation in vulnerable communities, relocation of communities at risks to higher and safe locations, construction of camps for displaced persons and partnership with appropriate authorities to ensure strict adherence to town planning regulations amongst other measures.

The NEMA boss also said the report of the committee would also be used as case studies for adoption as a standard for addressing the plights of other communities affected by flood in the country.