The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal
19th September 2017 - Teaching Hospital partners with Sokoto government on healthcare delivery
19th September 2017 - Students glad over ASUU strike suspension
19th September 2017 - 2 Russian Islamist women in suicide attack plot jailed
19th September 2017 - Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace
19th September 2017 - NPA head assures safety of vessels on Nigerian waters
19th September 2017 - Turkey foils illegal crossing attempts into Europe
19th September 2017 - WHO begins cholera vaccination in Borno
19th September 2017 - Bayelsa teachers vow to continue strike
19th September 2017 - 2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against candidates imposition
Home / Business / FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal

FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal

— 19th September 2017

 

From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun Tuesday inaugurated the fourth Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in handling the rising number of the new cases of operational misconduct in the capital market.

The 10-man team has Siaka Idoko‎ as the Chairman.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the minister said the tribunal will iron out operational challenges in the market by ensuring cases are handled effectively and efficiently.

She lamented the lack of cordial working relationship in the past administrations of IST, assuring the current composition would do a good job.

She described the IST as a practical step towards restoring investors’ confidence in the capital market and repositioning it to contribute positively to the country’s economy.

She noted that the Investment and Securities Tribunal was dissolved in compliance with the federal government’s directive on dissolution of Boards of Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government owned Companies conveyed in circular Ref. No.SGF.19/S:18/XIX/964 dated 16thOctober, 2015.

“The reconstitution and inauguration of the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) is expected to enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in handling the daily rising number of the new cases in the Capital Market.

Adeosun said the delay in reconstituting the tribunal was to enable the government carefully overhaul the system and ensure that credible, competent and experienced people were brought in to effect the desired change.

“The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) window is going to be rejuvenated to dispel fears and threats from both Capital Market operators and the investing public on issues that require declaratory orders by the Tribunal,” she said.

The Minister recalled that the former chairman and members of the Tribunal were faced with the various challenges due to lack of corporate governance, mistrust and lack of cordial working relationship. She charged the new Tribunal to ensure harmonious and symbiotic working relationship with the members, management and staff in order to move the Tribunal forward seamlessly.

“The onus lies on the Chairman and all the members to ensure that the IST effectively executes its adjudicatory functions in line with Government’s economic drive to improve the Capital Market attract international investors and generate revenue for the country”, she said.

 

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal

— 19th September 2017

  From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun Tuesday inaugurated the fourth Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in handling the rising number of the new cases of operational misconduct in the capital market. The 10-man team has Siaka Idoko‎ as the Chairman. Speaking…

  • Students glad over ASUU strike suspension

    — 19th September 2017

    Some university  students in Minna on Tuesday  expressed joy over the suspension of the one month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU). They expressed the joy in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. Ms Rita Moses of the Department of Educational Services, Federal University of Technology,…

  • Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace

    — 19th September 2017

      Says defecting ISIS fighters fuel terror in Sub Sahara Africa     From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York   The Nigerian government has called on the United Nations (UN) to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons around the world. It further called on the UN to collectively devise strategies and mobilize the required…

  • NPA head assures safety of vessels on Nigerian waters

    — 19th September 2017

    Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman,the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), has assured that the agency would ensure the safety and security of vessels on the nation’s territorial waters and seas. Usman, who gave the assurance in a statement signed by Mr Abdullahi Goje, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of the authority on Tuesday in Lagos….

  • WHO begins cholera vaccination in Borno

    — 19th September 2017

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it will in partnership with the Nigerian Government vaccinate people over the age of one years in Borno against cholera outbreak. Dr Wondi Alemu, the WHO Representative in Nigeria, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that the vaccination was expected to target over 915,000 people in the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share