FG identifies deficiencies in EIA Act implementation 

From: Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, said that in the course of implementation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act, a number of gaps, omissions and inadequacies were identified.

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, disclosed this, in Abuja, at a workshop on revision of Environmental Impact Assessment Act CAP E12 LFN 2004 for amendment.

The minister said the workshop was organised to bring an end to several attempts by the ministry to come up with a draft revised Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act for all sectors of the economy to operate on what fits the needs of the country and the International standards.

According to Jubril, the ministry had made series of consultations aimed at revising and preparing the EIA law for amendment to expand its legislative coverage and corporate emerging and global issues into the Act.

Director Environmental Assessment Department, John Alonge, stressed that it was imperative to make EIA process less cumbersome, more result oriented and timely.

“It is important to improve and remove the bottlenecks in the EIA process, synergise international best practice in EIA into the process and also integrate recent environmental issues and global emerging trends into the EIA process,” Alonge said.