The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo
21st March 2018 - PIB: Delay in passage accounts for over $200bn –NEITI
21st March 2018 - Customs intercepts Rolls Royce, Limousine, other vehicles worth over N340bn
21st March 2018 - Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend
21st March 2018 - LUC Act ’ll worsen real sector woes
21st March 2018 - Lagos communities lock horns with EKDC over ‘crazy’ bills, power outage
21st March 2018 - Foundation offers hundreds free eye surgery in Ogun community
21st March 2018 - Royal father lauds Gov Bello over handling of Kogi killings 
21st March 2018 - I love my country
21st March 2018 - Having state police: The urgency of now (3)
Home / Business / FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo

FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo

— 21st March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Government has so far disbursed a sum of N1.91 trillion to various states in form of financial supports, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

According to Osinbajo, who stated this Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while declaring open the Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018, the financial supports, which included the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP); social investment intervention; budget support facilities and fertilizer intervention programme, was the Federal Government’s lifeline to help states cope with shock of drop in the crude oil price.

The forum, fourth in its series, had in attendance, former Mexican president, Felipe Calderon, Ministers of Finance and Agriculture, Kemi Adeosun and Audu Ogbeh, private sector representatives, captains of industry and investors, both local and foreign.

The VP noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration regarded every state in the country, irrespective of its political leaning, as a partner in progress, adding that the adminstration would continue to support states to reach their potential.

He said: “On our part, the Federal Government will continue to do everything within our power to support every state in Nigeria to reach its full economic potential. It is gladdening to note that Ogun has been consistently enthusiastic in its reception of our hand of cooperation. In recent history, I must say that it would be difficult to point to a government that has been more supportive of the development of the ambition of states as the Buhari administration. We’ve been especially attentive and responsive to their needs and wishes and have treated state governments, regardless of partisan affiliation, as partners and not as minions. 

“So far in terms of support, including the Paris Club refund, which, of course, the states owed, we have spent so far N1.91 trillion on support to the various states of the federation of Nigeria. A significant number of our programmes and policies have been designed with the states in mind. Our ABP that provides cheap credit and input to smallholder farmers; the presidential fertilizer initiative that has revived the domestic fertilizer industry and delivered cheaper fertilizer to our farmers.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo

— 21st March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Federal Government has so far disbursed a sum of N1.91 trillion to various states in form of financial supports, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. According to Osinbajo, who stated this Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while declaring open the Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018, the financial supports, which included the…

  • PIB: Delay in passage accounts for over $200bn –NEITI

    — 21st March 2018

    Uche Usim; Adewale Sanyaolu (Abuja) The delay in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is said to have cost the country over $200 billion, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, has disclosed. Adio stated this at a symposium on the Next Steps for PIB convened by NEITI in Abuja…

  • Customs intercepts Rolls Royce, Limousine, other vehicles worth over N340bn

    — 21st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again raided a car mart and seized 16 exotic vehicles, including Rolls Royce and Lincoln Limousine in Lagos with a duty paid value of N340.78 billion.  While six vehicles were evacuated based on intelligence along Lekki Epe Expressway, the remaining 10 were intercepted on information patrol at various…

  • Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend

    — 21st March 2018

    Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc are surely in for a good deal as the company’s directors have recommended N10.75 dividend payout for the year ended on December 31 2017 as against N8.70 paid in 2016.   In absolute terms, the figure translates to N178.9 billion as the company’s group revenue grew by 31 percent from…

  • LUC Act ’ll worsen real sector woes

    — 21st March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the new Land Use Charge (LUC) Act is an unfriendly gesture that would worsen the problems of the manufacturing sector. Its President, Dr. Frank Jacobs, reacting to the 50 per cent reduction noted that the review, no doubt, is a step in the right direction,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share