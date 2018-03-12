FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards

The Federal Government has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on the honours recently bestowed on them on the global stage. He called them great ambassadors of Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the three honourees are iconic women in the Creative Industry, who have brought great honour, not only to themselves, their families and their industry, but, also, to the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the minister described as well deserved the listing of Abudu, the chief executive officer of EbonyLife TV, and Nollywood star, Jalade-Ekeinde among the top 50 women “who are doing extraordinary things on the worldwide stage’’ by Variety magazine, a weekly American entertainment magazine.

Alhaji Mohammed also said the already well-adorned cap of Adichie has been further festooned after her novel, Americanah, was listed in the New York Times’ list of 15 remarkable books by women that are “shaping the way we read and write fiction in the 21st century.’’

He described the women as role models whose achievements will inspire a generation of young Nigerians to also do extraordinary things.

“Of more importance is the fact that these women’s achievements have transcended gender, nationality or race, placing them on the rarefied class of global, timeless achievers,’’ the minister said.

He said the great honours bestowed on the women will further focus world attention on the nation’s burgeoning creative industry, thus, placing it on the right pedestal to take the world by storm.