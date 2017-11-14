The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract
14th November 2017 - CPC urges companies to give consumer protection top priority
14th November 2017 - We won’t underwrite e-dividend cost after December 31 –SEC
14th November 2017 - Ageing air traffic controllers worry NAMA
14th November 2017 - Int’l friendly: Rohr miffed over Messi’s absence
14th November 2017 - Efe Ambrose backs Eagles to soar over Argentina
14th November 2017 - Kwara Golf Open: Oyinlola hails Sterling Bank, Kwara govt
14th November 2017 - PDP moves to avert fresh crisis
14th November 2017 - Stay away from South East, IPOB tells Buhari
14th November 2017 - No going back on poll –FG
Home / Business / FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract

FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract

— 14th November 2017

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has announced that about N37 billion is now available for electricity distribution companies (Discos) to assist them in their metering plans.

Minister of Power,  Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, stated this at the 21st Monthly Power Sector Operators Meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday.

The Minister said, following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) earlier in the year, the dispute over meter supply contract that started since 2003, was resolved by a court approved settlement last Thursday.

He explained that the N37 billion is available for meter supply by the contractor to DisCos who want to partner and can reach their independent agreement with the contractor, adding that,  while it awaits the regulations by NERC, a lot of preparatory work can be done.

On the progress achieved in the last one month towards incremental and steady power supply,  Fashola announced that, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) expanded transmission capacity in Zaria, Kaduna State and Funtua, in  Katsina State by adding 40 and 60MVA transformers to the transmission sub-station to increase the TCN capacity to transmit power in those areas

Also, he said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) completed consultation and issued the regulations needed to guide the operations and implementation of the eligible customer declaration to increase capacity to distribute power

“Rural Electrification Agency (REA) completed the guidelines for the operation of the rural electrification fund that will help vulnerable groups and communities gain access to funding to support their electricity development programme.

By way of explanation the Rural Electrification Fund was created by Section 88 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 to promote support and provide rural electrification access.

The fund will provide a partial single payment capital subsidy and or technical assistance to eligible private Rural Power Developers, NGOs or communities to invest in options such as hybrid mini grids or solar home systems to scale up rural access to electricity.

Those who will be served are the unserved and underserved Rural Communities. What they are likely to get are minimum amounts of $10,000 (N3.5m)    and maximum amounts of $300,000. (N106m) or 75 per cent of project cost which ever is less. The REA will publish details of guidelines and eligibility,’’ he said.

He disclosed that, the progress this year was due to many things done by Government and the peace in the gas producing regions which enabled it to get the gas stations and the hydro stations to work together.

‘‘Now that the rains are coming to an end we expect some minor, not major, reduction in the production from the Hydro, and we must work now to keep all the gas stations well maintained and operational.   I am sure that we can do this, if there is peace in the gas producing areas and gas supply is not interrupted,’’.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract

— 14th November 2017

By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has announced that about N37 billion is now available for electricity distribution companies (Discos) to assist them in their metering plans. Minister of Power,  Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, stated this at the 21st Monthly Power Sector Operators Meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday. The Minister said,…

  • CPC urges companies to give consumer protection top priority

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Babatunde Irukera, has charged businesses to understand the signs of times and embrace the new order of prioritising consumer protection as the pre-eminent factor in protecting brand. Irukera, who made this known at a meeting with members of the Association of Food,…

  • We won’t underwrite e-dividend cost after December 31 –SEC

    — 14th November 2017

    …As DG parries question on N104m payment By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said the December 31, 2017 deadline for the ongoing e-dividend exercise remains sacrosant despite  pleas by stakeholders to extend it. The commission said by December 31, 2017, its underwriting cost of the e-dividend would end….

  • Ageing air traffic controllers worry NAMA

    — 14th November 2017

    By Louis Ibah Nigeria’s aviation industry regulator has expressed concern over-ageing air traffic controllers given the inherent danger the trend poses to air safety. This comes as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) complained recently about the depleting number of personnel being designated to direct air traffic at the various control towers across airports in…

  • PDP moves to avert fresh crisis

    — 14th November 2017

    Woos APC members, chairmanship aspirants to sign undertaking From Chidi Nnadi (Enugu) and Ismail Omipidan (Lagos) One and half years ahead of the 2019 general election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not leaving any stone unturned in its determination to dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share