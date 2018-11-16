Maduka Nweke

Stakeholders in the housing sector have knocked the Federal Government for its calls asking for reduction in prices of houses going for sale in the country.

Professionals in the sector who spoke to Daily Sun are not happy that instead of implementing the laws as it relates to regulation of building materials, the government is only paying lip services to the issue.

According to Mrs. Bimpe Ayorinde, an architect, the government is relegating itself to the background. She said that as a regulator which government truly is, the enforcement of prices of building materials and the prices of houses should not be a subject of discussion or postponement.

READ ALSO ICPC probes NBC boss, others over N2.5bn digital switch-over grant

According to her, “If government wants to reduce price by 5 per cent, it is a matter issuing a white paper on it and detail a force to follow up. For government to beg the question means there is game plan that has political undertones, “she stated.

Another operator, Mr. Haruna Isiaka, an estate agent said the government is not serious over it. “If government want to be serious, there are actions that will be taken that would show seriousness. We have not seen any seriousness on the part of the government to indicate readiness for action. So if there is any thing in the pipeline, we need to see it and feel it, “he concluded.

Recently, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri urged stakeholders in the building and construction industry, especially in the housing sector, to relatively reduce the price tag for the sale and purchase of houses so that the poor and low income earners, who formed the majority of our larger population could afford to earn a decent living.

Shehuri made the call in his Mabushi office when he received officials of Housing Africa Co-operation (HAC)who came to collaborate with his Ministry, in order to provide affordable and decent housing accommodation for the Civil Servants in particular and Nigerians at large.

He disclosed that the potentials in the housing industry in Nigeria is quite huge, which businessmen ought to tactfully embrace, bearing in mind the accruing profits and quick turnover, stressing that with considerable prices, Civil Servants and low income earners will no doubt have a roof over their heads.

The Minister however charged the Management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to create time out of their busy schedule and critically look into possible ways to partner with HAC in order to solve the problem of accommodation bedeviling Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, HAC, Mr. Stephen Duggan stated that his mission in the Ministry was to see how to partner with Federal Government of Nigeria in order to improve the standard of living of Nigerians through the provision of decent and affordable accommodation.

He maintained that the materials for the building construction will be sourced locally and with labour made up of Nigerians within and around the local communities.