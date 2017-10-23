The Sun News
FG generates N246.3 bn VAT in Q2 –NBS

— 23rd October 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it generated N246.3 billion from Value Added Tax,( VAT) during the second quarter of the year.

The bureau gave the figure in its `Sectoral Distribution of Value Added Tax’’ for the Second Quarter released on Friday in Abuja. It stated that the value generated in the quarter was greater than N204.77 billion generated in the first quarter of the year and N187.03 billion realised in the second quarter of 2016.

It said the value represented a 20.28 per cent increase, quarter-on-quarter, and 31.69 per cent increase year-on-year.

According to the bureau, the manufacturing sector generated the highest amount of VAT with N33.69 billion, closely followed by professional services and oil producing of N21.64 billion and N14.94 billion respectively.

It said the mining sector generated the least and closely followed by local government councils and pharmaceutical, soaps and toiletries with N34.19 million, N154.72 million and N194.26 million in that order.

It noted that out of the total amount generated in the second quarter, N137.79 billion was realised as non-import VAT locally, while N59.83 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign.

It further said the balance of N48.68 billion was generated as Nigeria Customs Service Import VAT.

Transcorp posts 158% growth in profit

— 23rd October 2017

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s foremost investment conglomerate has announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Group Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q3 2017 improved by 158 per cent year on year-on-year (YoY) to N8.2billion. The conglomerates income statement revealed a Q3 2017 revenue of N56.76billion, significant growth…

  • 14 banks record 91.8% rise in impairment charges –Afrinvest

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo The 2017 edition of the annual Nigerian Banking Sector Report by Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited  has shown that a total of 14 banks recorded 91.8 per cent increase in impairment charges as a result of weaker asset quality and the one-off forbearance on writing off fully provisioned loans granted by the Central…

  • LAPO Forum: Experts urge FG to create enabling environment for SME’s growth

    — 23rd October 2017

    Pat Utomi, Professor of Political Economy, Tony Elumelu, the Chairman, UBA Group and Heirs Holdings, and other experts have tasked the Federal Government to create enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) growth. The experts, who spoke at the 24th yearly Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) Development Forum in Lagos, on the theme “Galvanizing…

  • NSE’s new innovation of deepening capital market

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi   The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently launched a series of reforms aimed at elevating the capital market as the most liquid and efficient in the Africa. Here are few of them:   X-Academy  As part of efforts to boost capital market literacy, the NSE launched a knowledge platform, X-Academy,…

